OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/1/24

"Putin's 'Russian' Agents in The United States"

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
No other democratic country has more "Russian" agents in government working for Russia's Putin than the United States.

Think not?

Let's see: There's the whole Republican Party, maybe a few holdouts, but none so pure as to vote against the MAGA Republican norm of support for Putin's wishes.

Each Republican leader from the top on down: Trump to the congressional Republican leaders have drunk the Kool-Aid of Submission.

Surely not McConnell nor Johnson, one might say; obviously they don't think they have. Even though they both profess their support for Ukraine, but in reality--They Lie! While more innocent Ukrainians die each day. The proof is in their votes, or lack thereof.

Those in a Cult are seldom aware of its power to control within.

Any way one looks at it, whether they profess their support for Ukraine, or not, they still uphold Putin's wishes.

They may think not; but Trump, the Leader of their Pack, has already conveyed Putin's order and Trump merely transferred these orders to his American minions: "Don't pass the Bill to help Ukraine: from Putin to his American Agents.

Mission accomplished--The Ukrainian Genocide can continue.. Medals for MAGA!

So, how will Putin reward Trump and his MAGA Republican Army, I wonder--Condos in Crimea?

3-17-2024

Bohdan Yuri is an Ukrainian-American and the author of "Ukraina: Sons and Daughters" (short stories) and "The Letters".

Related Topic(s): Agents; Agents Provocateurs; Putin And Ukraine; Putin Apologists; Putin Gives Ball To Trump; Russian Asset; Russian Foreign Policy; Russian Influence; Russian Interference; Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; (more...) Russian President Vladimir Putin; Russian Propaganda, Add Tags  (less...)
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
