"Putin's 'Russian' Agents in The United States"

No other democratic country has more "Russian" agents in government working for Russia's Putin than the United States.

Think not?

Let's see: There's the whole Republican Party, maybe a few holdouts, but none so pure as to vote against the MAGA Republican norm of support for Putin's wishes.

Each Republican leader from the top on down: Trump to the congressional Republican leaders have drunk the Kool-Aid of Submission.

Surely not McConnell nor Johnson, one might say; obviously they don't think they have. Even though they both profess their support for Ukraine, but in reality--They Lie! While more innocent Ukrainians die each day. The proof is in their votes, or lack thereof.

Those in a Cult are seldom aware of its power to control within.

Any way one looks at it, whether they profess their support for Ukraine, or not, they still uphold Putin's wishes.

They may think not; but Trump, the Leader of their Pack, has already conveyed Putin's order and Trump merely transferred these orders to his American minions: "Don't pass the Bill to help Ukraine: from Putin to his American Agents.

Mission accomplished--The Ukrainian Genocide can continue.. Medals for MAGA!

So, how will Putin reward Trump and his MAGA Republican Army, I wonder--Condos in Crimea?

3-17-2024