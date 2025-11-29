During the Russo-Ukrainian war (2022 -present) starting with the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military and authorities have committed war crimes, such as deliberate attacks against civilian targets, including on hospitals, medical facilities and on the energy grid; indiscriminate attacks on densely populated areas; the abduction, torture and murder of civilians; forced deportations; sexual violence; destruction of cultural heritage; and the killing and torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Wikipedia

Putin Dances With The Devil

Putin, a zealot and marionette, of the ruler of darkness

Corrosive acid, pumping from his bloodless heart

Coursing through iron-pipe-arteries, to feed a demented mind

He evinces swollen, sodden, sickly hands of an insatiable, blood-sucking vampire

Reptilian eyes, laser-focused on courting death, depravity and destruction

Whilst, an oral cavity, hosts venomous spiders, weaving entrapments of lies, deceit and mayhem

Unspeakable terror and horror, wrapped-up in their tangled webs

The faux-czars' spindly, weak, bent limbs, support a diseased-ravaged and rotten midsection

As he dances with the devil!

Cloaked in Russia's white, blue and red

