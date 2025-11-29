During the Russo-Ukrainian war (2022 -present) starting with the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military and authorities have committed war crimes, such as deliberate attacks against civilian targets, including on hospitals, medical facilities and on the energy grid; indiscriminate attacks on densely populated areas; the abduction, torture and murder of civilians; forced deportations; sexual violence; destruction of cultural heritage; and the killing and torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Wikipedia
Putin Dances With The Devil
Putin, a zealot and marionette, of the ruler of darkness
Corrosive acid, pumping from his bloodless heart
Coursing through iron-pipe-arteries, to feed a demented mind
He evinces swollen, sodden, sickly hands of an insatiable, blood-sucking vampire
Reptilian eyes, laser-focused on courting death, depravity and destruction
Whilst, an oral cavity, hosts venomous spiders, weaving entrapments of lies, deceit and mayhem
Unspeakable terror and horror, wrapped-up in their tangled webs
The faux-czars' spindly, weak, bent limbs, support a diseased-ravaged and rotten midsection
As he dances with the devil!
Cloaked in Russia's white, blue and red
