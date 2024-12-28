Published works and 2025 plans from PIBS

Just Published from our institute: Alsheikh, B., Qumsiyeh, MB, and Hubbeih, AS 2024. Noteworthy Records of Vascular Plants from the West Bank, Occupied Palestinian Territories. Journal of Threatened Taxa 16(12): 26225-26233

Qumsiyeh, M.B. and S. Banat. Scholasticide: The ongoing colonial attack on Palestinian Higher Education. Science for the People. 26(3): 20-22, 46-47.

Published earlier this year and of interest (from 24 papers in 2024) Allombert, Ch. And MB Qumsiyeh 2024. Israel designation of "Nature Reserves": A tool of colonization. International Review of Contemporary Law 6(4):9-14, (here in Spanish).

Qumsiyeh M.B. M.H. Najajrah, E.N. Handal, J. Gideon , and M.A. Abusarhan 2024. The Importance of Urban Eco-gardens for Biodiversity and Human Sustainability: A Case Study from Palestine. Cities and the Environment, vol 17, issue 1.

Qumsiyeh, M.B., C. McHugh, S. Shaheen, M. H. Najajrah. 2024. Bio-cultural landscape and Eco-friendly agriculture in Al-Arqoub villages, south Jerusalem, Palestine. Agroecology and Sustainable Food Systems. 48(10):1489-1513.

Projects in 2025 at palestinenature.org:

Completion of 1350 square meter Palestine Museum of Natural History and Ethnography (funded $1.2 million, pending $0.8 million) New Seedbank to conserve wild and domestic species (with UAWC Seedbank in Hebron) Mobile museum/educational unit visits to marginalized communities (With WorldVision) Planning first biosphere reserve in Palestine (National Geographic Society collaborate with Jordan/Lebanon) Digitizing our collections A new children hall and exploration playground and continuing weekly children activities (funded by private donations pending final approval), pedagogic research and improvement in environmental education, climate change and more.

To see our achievements in the past ten years, browse this booklet and watch this seven minute video (2024 annual report forthcoming in January). None of this is possible without donors, partners, collaborators, volunteers and staff (many of you on this list). We are grateful. We can do a lot more together. We welcome any and all collaborations with academics, NGOs, government authorities, local councils etc whether on ongoing projects or new projects. Publishing together is just one way (we have a list of over 120 projects for publication). Email us at info@palestinenature.org or call 02 - 2773553

Sincerely, The team

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French