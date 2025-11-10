Public Service: Have You Been Sickened by Aiken Drinking Water: Cryptosporidiosis, Legionella, E. Coli, or Listeria

Your help could force Aiken to make our water safer to drink, where Dr. Robert A. Leishear plans to address Aiken drinking water safety on November 24, 2025, at the Aiken City Council meeting. Drinking water is a probable cause of illness from Cryptosporidiosis, Legionella, E. coli, and Listeria.

Our Aiken City government claims that water is safe to drink - however - the S.C. Department of Public Health reported 68 cases of infectious diseases in Aiken between 2018 and 2024 ("The Aiken Diseased Water Coverup is Enforced by the South Carolina Government"). As stated in that Op Ed, Aiken and South Carolina governments refuse to release information that could improve public health. Therefore, Dr. Leishear is pleading with residents to step forward to provide this important information to make our community a safer place to live.

Contact: Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow, Leishear Engineering, LLC at:

email -leishear|AT|aol.comEmail address -

home - 803-641-6753

mobile - 803-679-0647

205 Longleaf Court, Aiken S.C. 29803



Figure 1. REPORTED INFECTIOUS DISEASES IN AIKEN COUNTY.

(Image by CDC) Details DMCA



Why I need your support

I plan to deliver a version of the following 3-minute speech to the Aiken City Council on November 24, 2025, 7:00 pm, 111 Chesterfield St S.. Additional

illness information from Aiken residents will strengthen the fight for safe drinking water in Aiken.

'I am Dr. Robert A. Leishear of Leishear Engineering, LLC at 205 Longleaf Court in Aiken. I am gravely concerned about Aiken coverups of drinking water safety problems. Aiken is a microcosm of our national drinking-water-safety dangers. Aiken coverups of drinking-water dangers continue to threaten our health. Both the city of Aiken and the state of South Carolina parallel their forces to stonewall legitimate Freedom of Information Act requests for information to further prove that there is a connection between water main breaks and the transmission of infectious diseases in Aiken. This safety concern is documented in many publications that are referenced in my November 7, 2025, Op Ed, titled The Aiken Diseased Water Coverup is Enforced by the State of South Carolina (Click Here).

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).