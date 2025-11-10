 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Sci Tech      

Public Service: Have You Been Sickened by Aiken Drinking Water: Cryptosporidiosis, Legionella, E. Coli, or Listeria

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow
Message Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow

Your help could force Aiken to make our water safer to drink, where Dr. Robert A. Leishear plans to address Aiken drinking water safety on November 24, 2025, at the Aiken City Council meeting. Drinking water is a probable cause of illness from Cryptosporidiosis, Legionella, E. coli, and Listeria.

Our Aiken City government claims that water is safe to drink - however - the S.C. Department of Public Health reported 68 cases of infectious diseases in Aiken between 2018 and 2024 ("The Aiken Diseased Water Coverup is Enforced by the South Carolina Government"). As stated in that Op Ed, Aiken and South Carolina governments refuse to release information that could improve public health. Therefore, Dr. Leishear is pleading with residents to step forward to provide this important information to make our community a safer place to live.

Contact: Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow, Leishear Engineering, LLC at:

email -leishear|AT|aol.comEmail address -

home - 803-641-6753

mobile - 803-679-0647

205 Longleaf Court, Aiken S.C. 29803

Figure 1. REPORTED INFECTIOUS DISEASES IN AIKEN COUNTY.
Figure 1. REPORTED INFECTIOUS DISEASES IN AIKEN COUNTY.
(Image by CDC)   Details   DMCA

Why I need your support

I plan to deliver a version of the following 3-minute speech to the Aiken City Council on November 24, 2025, 7:00 pm, 111 Chesterfield St S.. Additional

illness information from Aiken residents will strengthen the fight for safe drinking water in Aiken.

'I am Dr. Robert A. Leishear of Leishear Engineering, LLC at 205 Longleaf Court in Aiken.

I am gravely concerned about Aiken coverups of drinking water safety problems. Aiken is a microcosm of our national drinking-water-safety dangers.

Aiken coverups of drinking-water dangers continue to threaten our health. Both the city of Aiken and the state of South Carolina parallel their forces to stonewall legitimate Freedom of Information Act requests for information to further prove that there is a connection between water main breaks and the transmission of infectious diseases in Aiken. This safety concern is documented in many publications that are referenced in my November 7, 2025, Op Ed, titled The Aiken Diseased Water Coverup is Enforced by the State of South Carolina (Click Here).

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, P.E., PMP, ASME Fellow, Who's Who in America Top Engineer, Who's Who Millennium Magazine cover story, NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, NACE Senior Internal Piping Corrosion Technologist, ANSYS Expert, AMPP Certified (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Drinking Water; Water Infrastructure US, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Book Publisher Wanted for a New Book, "Industrial Murder for Profit"

The Global Warming Fallacy, Polar Warming, Energy Use, and Continental Shifts

More Exposure Of The Fukushima Explosion Cover-up - Stop The Next Nuclear Power Plant Explosion

Are the 737 Jets Safe for Return to Our Skies?

The IAEA Again Thwarts Nuclear Safety to Risk a Zaporizhzhia Explosion Disaster

Money is Gone in My Home Town of Aiken, and the Water Main Breaks Keep on Coming

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend