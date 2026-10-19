Major Philadelphia Conference

Public Banking for Public Prosperity:

A Declaration of Financial Independence

October 22 - 24, 2026 ~ Friends Center, Philadelphia, PA



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The movement to establish publicly owned banks in America has gained unmistakable momentum and new urgency. As state and local governments confront mounting financial pressures and widening economic inequities, public banks are a proven and transformative alternative — offering safer, more productive stewardship of public funds and a pathway toward shared prosperity.

Since 2011, the Public Banking Institute (PBI) has educated and mobilized advocates in more than 30 states. Now, as our nation marks its 250th birthday, we have an historic opportunity to honor America’s civic legacy by advancing a new era of democratically governed public financial institutions — truly “of, by, and for the People.”

This October, PBI will convene a national conference in Philadelphia bringing together leading voices in economics, banking, public policy, academia, government, community development, and public activism. The goal: to catalyze the next phase of the public banking movement at a moment when questions of economic justice and democratic resilience are reshaping the national conversation.

The conference will emphasize strategic collaboration, unified action, and practical pathways for public bank adoption — building momentum for a nationwide transformation in how public money is managed and how local economies can thrive.

Event Logistics

Participants arriving on Wednesday evening are invited to a casual Welcome Reception at the Hampton Inn lounge. The Conference will run between 8 AM and 5 PM. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Streaming of the event will begin at 8:45 AM and run until the presentations are concluded. Meals include continental breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack. Options will be provided for those with dietary restrictions. Scholarships, student rates and special considerations will be available for those who need financial assistance. Please contact our conference team at [email protected] to find out more. For information about site accessibility please contact The Friends Center: endscentercorp.org/contact/directions/

Location Information

Location NameFriends Center, Inc.

Address1501 Cherry Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19102 US

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