Protocol theater -- at the stoned reception

The gummy seemed like a good choice at the time,

Staring at the punch bowl

I can see everything in the reflection.

Dare I turn?

Far away is someone I know.

That guy has a weird smile.

He is looking at my red shoelaces.

Someone is talking loud. To me.

And now I’m talking.

Why is everything you say so important?

Please back off, I can smell your laundry detergent.

Someone says,

I wonder how long she’ll stay married to that jerk?

Now I am swimming though a sea of well-dressed people.

When are you coming out?

If only I could walk on the ceiling.

What makes me feel alive?

Baby goat videos.

And I’m talking to you because . . . ?

Now I am eating something off a platter.

The music is manipulating this whole scene.

I feel like I’m in a terminal vortex.

Oh my god, I farted.

With a burst of clarity, I am heading for the door.

Excuse me, bookmark that cliche,

I’m going to start laughing.

It feels like some rusty hatch has opened deep within.

My laugh is rising like a primal power

From deep inside,

God I hope I make it.

Someone is holding the door for me.

He is bathed in light.

I think he is an angel.

Now I am outside.

I’m walking, pretending to look at my phone

But I am crying.

I’m free.