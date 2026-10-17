Protocol theater -- at the stoned reception

The gummy seemed like a good choice at the time,
Staring at the punch bowl
I can see everything in the reflection.
Dare I turn?
Far away is someone I know.
That guy has a weird smile.
He is looking at my red shoelaces.
Someone is talking loud. To me.
And now I’m talking.
Why is everything you say so important?
Please back off, I can smell your laundry detergent.
Someone says,
I wonder how long she’ll stay married to that jerk?
Now I am swimming though a sea of well-dressed people.
When are you coming out?
If only I could walk on the ceiling.
What makes me feel alive?
Baby goat videos.
And I’m talking to you because . . . ?
Now I am eating something off a platter.
The music is manipulating this whole scene.
I feel like I’m in a terminal vortex.
Oh my god, I farted.
With a burst of clarity, I am heading for the door.
Excuse me, bookmark that cliche,
I’m going to start laughing.
It feels like some rusty hatch has opened deep within.
My laugh is rising like a primal power
From deep inside,
God I hope I make it.
Someone is holding the door for me.
He is bathed in light.
I think he is an angel.
Now I am outside.
I’m walking, pretending to look at my phone
But I am crying.
I’m free.