Protect the lifelines of youth and community-led HIV programmes

Citizen News Service - CNS
Protect the lifelines of youth and community-led HIV programmes

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT - CNS


'Nothing about us, without us' say youth
Youth-led, rights-based and gender transformative HIV response is key. "Community-led programmes are lifelines of the HIV response, reaching those most in need. As international aid shrinks, these lifelines are the first to disappear. We must protect them," said UNAIDS. One such lifeline is youth-led programmes for HIV prevention and treatment. We need to protect it.

Latest AIDS data released in July 2025 shows that number of those newly diagnosed with HIV and those who died of AIDS-related illnesses in 2024 have declined compared to 2010 levels. But there is hardly any change between 2023 and 2024 data for new HIV infections and AIDS-related illnesses which is worrying. Young people, particularly adolescents, continue to face unique challenges in accessing HIV prevention and treatment services.

Together for change: Youth, Unity and Impact

Youth voices unequivocally called for a rights-based, youth-friendly and gender transformative HIV, health and social welfare responses where no one is left behind.

In lead up to International Youth Day 2025, around 150 young people living with HIV and in all gender diversities, came together from across India at National Youth Conclave 3.0 organised by Youth Lead Voices, National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and National Coalition of People Living with HIV in India (NCPI Plus), along with partners including UNICEF, Plan India, Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control (EpiC), among others.

Young leaders shared their journeys on HIV prevention, early testing, mental health and HIV treatment adherence - reminding us that every story deserves to be heard. Unless we listen to youth voices how will we unlearn, learn and better understand issues faced by them? More importantly, unless we listen without judgement or stereotype, how will we engage the young in finding effective solutions to the problems?

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
