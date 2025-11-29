Proposal for a Thanksgiving classic film that someone should make

Thanksgiving Day in Monument Valley
Why isnt there a great Thanksgiving movie
Like the great Christmas classic,
"The Miracle on 34th Street"(1947), directed by George Seaton?
The reason that movie works is
It hits home in several ways:
It is about a good man who falls,
Who succumbs to greed and drink,
Basically an everyman moral tale,
Except it has a believable angel in it
And things turn around in an unexpected way,
I don't want to give anything away
In case you haven't seen it.
Back to my opening question:
Why isn't there a great Thanksgiving movie?
I think there are several reasons for this.
Because Thanksgiving,
Our idea of Thanksgiving,
That many years ago
Before our Country was a country,
There was a harvest feast at which
Native Americans, (our benefactors, according to this myth)
Shared a table with the Puritans
Who they took under wing
Because these newcomers
Were on the verge of starving.
So, according to this myth,
We owe everything to the Indians,
Just as much as to God.
Now, even if this myth was true,
Everyone knows our gratitude didn't last
Longer than a snowball in hell.
So the myth is overhung by a dark cloud
Of unexpressed, repressed, shame.
That is why no one has come up with a movie
Equivalent to Miracle on 34th Street,
Because it wouldn't hold up.
You could have the wayward son
Show up right before the extended family
Says the blessing, after the film has tracked
The life of the family that rejected this son,
And has tracked the life of the wayward son.
We could have the old family dog limp to the front door
When it opens to the storm.
The dog could be on its last legs.
How about this: It hasn't walked on its own
For the whole film.
When it struggles to its feet to go to the door,
The little boy, sitting next to his grandmother,
Notices that the old dog has gotten up
And draws everyones attention to
The epiphany of what is happening.
The dog gets up and heads for the door
Before it opens.
Great story.
But it wouldn't work, because
Our Thanksgiving story has too many holes in it.
But I have an idea.
We keep the tension between the red-blooded all-American family
And the wayward son
Who is homeless and drifting.
It is raining and blowing fiercely.
He is in his home town, somewhere in AZ,
In a bar, at the bar, drenched to the bone.
Trying to decide whether to disappear again
Or show up for Thanksgiving,
Even though he hasn't spoken
To anyone in the family for months.
At the bar he meets a Native American (drunk)
who, cynically at first, advises the youth to go home for Thanksgiving.
"Bury the hatchet", he says. "It's not worth it." (cough)
He orders another beer.
Our youth considers this advice
But asks the old Indian,
What he thinks about Thanksgiving.
"It didn't happen, right? Its all bogus.
We took everything from you folks
And they want us to believe
That you saved us. Well not us,
But those Puritans
Who saw you all as heathens and savages
Who needed to be converted.
The whole thing shits. . .
You know what? Im sorry, sir!
What we did was wrong.
Thats why I cant go home tonight . . .
Or ever."
He starts to get up to leave,
But the Native American lays his hand on his shoulder.
"You do what you need to do son,
But I'll tell you this (cough),
If it was me,
I would go home."
Youth: "I've changed too much. . .
And they haven't."
Native American: He pokes his heart.
"You just listen to that!"
The youth goes to the men's room
And looks hard at himself in the mirror
For a long time.
Next scene is him showing up at the door,
With the wind and rain blowing in
And he is standing there
With the Native American from the bar.
That is my submission
For a Thanksgiving film concept
That might hold water these days.
Remember, what worked for Miracle on 34th Street
Was it set up the expectation that everything
Was going well, like a genre piece,
But then it begins to unravel
And then things begin to snowball,
And you wonder, How is this going to turn out well?
34th street is any address, America.
And a miracle is what we are always hoping for.
I think my concept has those elements.
Happy Holidays!