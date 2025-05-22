Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

US President Donald Trump will hold separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today.

Trump is seeking a ceasefire deal to end the bloodshed for both parties in Ukraine.

Ukraine has reported that Russia launched its largest drone barrage since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, firing a total of 273 exploding drones and decoys.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has discussed the war in Ukraine with leaders of the U.S., Italy, France and Germany in advance of Trump's call with Putin.

While Trump has insisted on finding a path to ending the war in Europe, the European leaders have been seen lagging in enthusiasm. The US and Europe have supported Ukraine with cash, aid and weapons, but Europe has been seen as wary of a Trump deal to end the war.

Trump is not a politician, but a negotiator and deal-maker. The European leaders are career politicians, and are generally more liberal than Trump.

The talks Istanbul on Friday were the first time the sides had held face-to-face talks since March 2022, and yielded an agreement to swap 1,000 prisoners of war, the biggest such exchange since the war began.

According to sources familiar with the talks, the Russian negotiators demanded Ukraine pull its troops out of all Ukrainian regions claimed by Moscow before they would agree to a ceasefire.

Putin told Russian state TV, that Moscow's aim was to "eliminate the causes that triggered this crisis, create the conditions for a lasting peace and guarantee Russia's security."

The causes of the conflict include eliminating Nazi political and military groups in Ukraine, protecting Russian speakers in the eastern border, and preventing NATO expansion in Ukraine.

Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed Saad Khalaf, an authority on Russian affairs, with a Ph.D. in International Relations and Foreign Policy, for his insight into the current situation.

1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): On Thursday, Ukrainian President Zelensky arrived early in Turkey. He complained to the media that he thought Russian President Putin was not coming to the meeting, and therefore Putin was not serious about peace. What is your view on Zelensky's theatrical complaints?

Such statements, especially when issued through media channels before officially agreed-upon meetings, are typically directed at a third party rather than the directly concerned party. In this case, Zelensky's remarks are clearly aimed at Western allies.

He is attempting to use them as a tool for political pressure rather than expressing genuine diplomatic intent. Serious diplomacy, as is well known, requires calmness, not media noise.

From my perspective, the Russian approach to resolving the conflict believes that sustainable peace can only be achieved by recognizing the 'fait accompli'-- that is, the new geographic and geopolitical realities, particularly regarding the four regions annexed after the military operation began in 2022-- and committing to them.

