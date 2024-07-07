 
Project 2025 - an Action Plan to Destroy our Democracy

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment
Message Dan Cooper

This is being billed as the blueprint for a "second American revolution". What it actually is, is a design plan for a second Civil War against the federal government's authorized checks and balances. Its proponents deserve the very same fate received by the planners of the first Civil War.

A recent story produced for the BBC reports the following:

"The Project 2025 document outlines four main aims: restore the family as the centrepiece of American life; dismantle the administrative state; defend the nation's sovereignty and borders; and secure God-given individual rights to live freely.

"The document proposes slashing federal money for research and investment in renewable energy, and calls for the next president to 'stop the war on oil and natural gas'.

"It proposes to eliminate a long list of terms from all laws and federal regulations, including 'sexual orientation', 'diversity, equity, and inclusion', 'gender equality', 'abortion' and 'reproductive rights'."

What these proposal points mean is chilling. Restoring the family as the centerpiece of American life, is short-hand for de-legitimizing non-traditional family arrangements, such as people in the LGBT community. Dismantling the administrative state means things like eliminating the Federal Reserve, gutting the FBI, and placing the Department of Justice under direct presidential control. In other words, giving the president the authority and the unfettered means to "go after" his political rivals. Defending the nation's sovereignty and borders means building Trump's wall. And securing God-given individual rights means cutting the separation of church and state, and linking constitutionally protected rights and freedoms with religious authority instead. The plan also specifically states that Christianity is at the center of American life and government. All of these ideas are decidedly un-American, dreamed up by radical right-wing extremists in support of Donald Trump's love affair with autocratic dictatorship.

What else is in this 900-page wish list of dangerous right-wing extremism? It includes:

Abolish the Department of Education. Yeah, who needs that?

Dan Cooper is an award winning freelance writer/editor living in the Texas Hill Country. He has worked in news and sports journalism and is currently working on several projects, including a memoir and the editing of a California Gold Rush (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Democracy; Democracy Decay; Democracy Destroyed; Heritage Foundation; Project 2025, Add Tags
Dan Cooper

Reading the whole thing is not really necessary (or recommended). You can get the flavor from just a few bites. And if you still think voting isn't really all that important, I do feel really, really sorry for you.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 7, 2024 at 5:29:00 PM

Author 0
Tell A Friend