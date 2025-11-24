Prima Donald Will Take No Prisoners (sonnet)



new eat wing by frank gehry

(Image by John Hawkins) Details DMCA



Donald finished what the PNAC fellas couldn't

by getting rid of the East Wing, where flight 93

would have hit, the conspiracy theorists agree.

DJ is making fun of them, but I wouldn't.

Trump gave us Covid-19, albeit via

Obama and Fauci, who hated the dipshit,

and nodded at UNC to build the bug kit

with the help of the freedom-lovin CIA.

And now he wants to f*ck up the Fourth of July,

by invitin kickboxers to brawl on the Lawn.

like in Fight Club, when buildings was there, then they gone.

DJ smirkin an clutchin chillin, laugh you cry.

When DJ beat those girly naked bumbum drums

it became a game of exploding zero sums.