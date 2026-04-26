Presidential Assassination? Only Shocking When It Happens Here

The reports came in the usual way-- breaking news, partial details, a lot of urgency and not much clarity. Another alleged attempt on the life of Donald Trump. Another moment where we're all supposed to stop and say, "How could this possibly happen here?"

But that's the part that rings hollow.

Because if we're honest-- even just a little honest-- the real question isn't "How could this happen?" It's "Why are we surprised?"

We live in a country that has, for a very long time, accepted the idea that it's OK to eliminate leaders we don't like-- as long as they're somewhere else. Iran. Cuba. Iraq. Libya. You name it. We don't always call it assassination. We have cleaner words for it-- operations," "interventions," "defensive measures." But the result is the same. People in power get targeted and killed because they're seen as a threat to our interests.

And somehow, we've convinced ourselves that what's normal over there should be unthinkable over here.

That's a hard line to maintain.

There's an old phrase about chickens coming home to roost. It's not about revenge. It's about consequences. If violence becomes part of the way a country operates in the world, it doesn't just stay neatly contained. It seeps back. It shapes how people think-- about power, about enemies, about what's acceptable. In biblical terms, you reap what you sow.

So when something like this happens-- or is alleged to have happened-- we act shocked. But maybe the shock is the least believable part of the whole story.

What's even harder to ignore is how this fits into the broader American experience of violence. Because, frankly, this kind of threat isn't new. It's just new for the people at the very top.

Schoolchildren in this country grow up with it.

They practice lockdown drills. They're told what to do if someone comes into their classroom with a gun. Parents send them off in the morning with a quiet, unspoken fear in the back of their minds. And when something does happen-- yet another shooting-- it dominates the news for a few days and then fades, replaced by the next story.

We've gotten used to it. That's the truth.

So when a president or former president faces danger, there's a strange kind of leveling going on. For once, the risk isn't limited to ordinary people. It touches the most protected individual in the country. And suddenly it's a national crisis.

But for a lot of families, that crisis has been going on for years.

There's another detail here that's worth noticing. In the coverage of this latest incident, even readers of The Washington Post-- not exactly a fringe outlet-- responded with a lot of skepticism. Comment after comment questioned what really happened, suggesting it might be staged or exaggerated, wondering who benefits politically from the story.

That kind of reaction would have been unthinkable not so long ago. Now it's almost expected.

And that says something important too. People don't trust what they're being told anymore. Not from politicians. Not from the media. Not from anyone, really. Everything is filtered through suspicion.

That may or may not be justified in any particular case. But the overall effect is clear. We no longer share a common sense of reality. And when that goes, everything becomes unstable. If you can't agree on what's true, it's much easier for fear, anger, and even violence to take hold.

None of this is to say that an attempt on anyone's life-- Trump's or anyone else's-- should be taken lightly. It shouldn't. That's not the point.

The point is that we don't seem to apply the same level of concern across the board.

Violence against powerful people shocks us. Violence against ordinary people, especially kids, barely slows us down anymore. Violence carried out in our name overseas is explained away, justified, or simply ignored.

And then, every once in a while, something happens here at home that reminds us of the world we've helped create.

When that happens, we call it shocking. We call it unprecedented. We treat it as something that doesn't belong.

But maybe it does belong. Maybe it's part of the same pattern we've been living with for a long time-- only now it's harder to look away.

That's the uncomfortable thought.

Not that something like this could happen-- but that, given everything else, it almost had to.