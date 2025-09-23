President Muscle Flex

When President Muscle Flex awakens in the morning, he often feels a bit grouchy and somewhat deflated. But he has a plan. Almost immediately, he sorts through his enemies list, wondering whom he should screw today. Adrenaline starts coursing through his veins, and he begins to morph into a modern-day Incredible Hulk (orange version, of course). Finally, his muscles begin to flex, they start inflating, just like an air mattress filling up at the beach. Flexing his muscles in the name of retribution always improves his mood.

The enemies list is rather long, with many diverse targets, including immigrants, Democrats, disloyal politicians, the LGBTQ community, despised comedians and even world leaders. There are other potential targets that could brighten his mood even more. Slapping more tariffs on countries that he detests is one option. A hot war with Venezuela certainly would give him a surge of adrenaline that would last for days. Perhaps attacking Ivy League schools by withholding their federal funds and dismantling their DEI and research programs would give him another lift. A fusillade of attacks on select media platforms, charging some with defamation (watch out New York Times) will fuel his vengeance and bring him immense pleasure. Firing competent, long established government officials who do not bend their knee to him (Chairman Powell, be aware) is another attack plan. His modus operandi is obvious: threaten, intimidate, coerce, insult and if everything else fails, then sue. Hes ready for combat.

President Muscle Flex finally decides to invade Democratic led cities by deploying the National Guard and ICE agents who then terrorize the immigrant community and hunt for criminals. Muscle Flex already is getting vicarious pleasure. Local officials react with rage and mobilize resources to resist. A media spectacle ensues, and usually ICE Barbie shows up to glamorize the hysteria. And of course, shes layered in makeup and wearing her favorite cowboy boots.

But the mission is deeply flawed and counterintuitive to the reality on the ground. His claims are filled with distortions, disinformation, and often bold face lies. (This a typical rant for President Muscle Flex.) Crime is not wildly out of control but actually reducing. The criminals are not burning down the cities. But he believes if you put a cop on every corner criminal activity will be suppressed or eliminated, and the bad guys will be arrested and put away. But the bad guys know better, and they simply run and hide until the spectacle fades, usually in a month or so. Once the cops are gone, the bad guys are back in action. And many of the bad guys who were arrested have had their charges dismissed after judicial review ( Click Here ).

In order for the National Guard to remain, Congress must approve their continued deployment which is clearly uncertain.

Moreover, the Los Angeles invasion was ruled illegal and had no demonstrable benefit to the city. Nevertheless, President Muscle Flex could care less about breaking the law and persists with more threats and intimidation. He vacillates so much (hes been nicknamed TACO) that its impossible to know his true intent from moment to moment. Perhaps Chicago is next, maybe New Orleans or Baltimore, but definitely Memphis. The Tennessee governor has asked for help even though the Memphis Mayor sees no need to militarize his city. All of this is political theater at its worst.

His true motives are more subtle and sinister. Flexing muscles is his favorite pastime, giving fuel to his narcissistic ego and showing others and himself that hes a tough guy. He thrives on conflict, even though its usually harmful to others, our country, and the world order. Being a quintessential bully belies his underlying insecurity that he disguises by being a tough guy- the typical personality dynamics of a compulsive bully. Moreover, he delights in the media frenzy that he creates, even if its mostly disparaging. President Muscle Flex craves being in the spotlight and in front of a camera. Another pleasure inducing tactic is to weaponize his speech, insulting and attacking his enemies ever more and instigating disruption wherever possible. Lastly, and perhaps most important, this creates another distraction from Epsteingate as he tries to push the story to the back page. But this may not work. Many in the MAGA world smell a rat and they love to spin conspiracy theories.

If President Muscle Flex was truly interested in curbing crime throughout our country, he would work with local authorities collaboratively to identify specific issues that the Federal Government could assist with. But muscle flex has actually reduced funding to many metro areas that would benefit from extra resources to combat crime (Click Here). Hes an imposter whos created a charade. Sustained support to local metro areas by providing extra officers and preventive programming would be the most productive approach, but thats not his priority.

Perhaps the most effective way for President Muscle Flex to stamp out crime in our country is to mobilize the National Guard and have them surround the White House. Since January 20th, it's become a den of scoundrels and criminals.