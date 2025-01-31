 
President Dwight Eisenhower Warned Us . . . We Should Have Listened

John Rachel
Dwight D Eisenhower, the 34th President of the United States, in his farewell address at the end of his presidency, warned us about the danger of the military-industrial-complex.

"In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial-complex. Our military organization today bears little relation to than known, of any of my predecessors in peace time. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic process."

Ike's worst fears have come true. Our politicians didn't listen.

Greed took over. There's too much money to be made on weapons and war.

The M I C now dominates and is destroying our country. We have a permanent war economy. And, we are subjected to endless, unnecessary wars.

These wars make us less safe, not more.

Only we the people can stop America's slow, certain, decline into poverty and hopelessness.

WAR IS MAKING US POOR!

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written ten novels and six political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets.
 

John Rachel

Blair Gelbond

Specifically, he was warning about the way the MIC was handling the extraterrestrial matter.

As I said, this has been documented. And as I also said, your oversight calls many of your ideas into question - as incomplete. And in this context, they turn out to be destructive, rather than creative. At the very least not helpful.

Your ignoring, rather than exploring this is another sign that you are not serious about what you are saying but would rather play the jokester. Too bad.

