Preserving hard-won gains: Feminist voices on the future of gender equality

SHOBHA SHUKLA CNS



Gender Equality is a Fundamental Human Right

Gender equality is enshrined in the opening preamble of United Nations Charter 1945. But despite progress and some setbacks, not a single country has delivered 100% on gender equality. Is the sinister link between capitalism, corporate capture, religious fundamentalism, militarisation, politics of power and gender inequality, the reason why progress on gender equality remains off the mark?

Dr Pam Rajput, Professor Emeritus and Founder of the Department-cum-Centre for Women's Studies and Development at Panjab University, India, and a globally respected feminist academic and leader, shared her deeply reflective insights on the current state of the global gender equality movement.

Dr Pam has earlier served on the Government of India's High Level Committee on the Status of Women, Vice Chair of the National Alliance of Women, Convenor of Women 2030 and South Asia Women's Watch, and former Chair of the Asia Pacific Women's Watch. Dr. Rajput has also represented India in the W20 and has chaired Working Groups on Inclusive Decision Making and Violence Against Women and Girls.

First-ever UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) was held in 1947, soon after establishment of the UN itself. Dr Rajput has been attending the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) every year since 1993 - even before the 1995 Beijing Declaration or the 1994 ICPD (International Conference on Population and Development - a landmark 1994 UN conference that focused on human rights, reproductive health, gender equality, and women's empowerment). She has also attended the High-Level Political Forums (HLPF).

But this year, she did not. Why?

I feel frustrated - frustrated by an administration that makes you fear simply entering the space. We are all deeply committed and have worked for years on the issues of gender equality, and a lot of our inputs and advocacy have gone into it. But today, the future feels uncertain.

