Pre-Debate Thoughts

Some thoughts pre-debate.

Cognitive functioning

First, I am rooting for both candidates to flub the cognitive functioning test. If Biden flubs it, there's a good chance that even the stupid, spineless Democratic leadership will replace him come convention in Chicago. Van Jones says "If Biden goes out there and messes up, it's game over."There are so many better candidates than Biden and Trump. I think there's a chance the Democrats will wake up and replace Biden.

If Trump messes up, I doubt that the Republican leadership has the courage to stand up to Trump's Magat supporters. And he'd never voluntarily drop out. But if he messes up, it will hurt him among the people who have not yet decided.

Drug Testing

Trump supporters are calling for Biden to be drug tested. They say that he was up on some kind of drugs when he gave the State of the Union address. I think it's a good idea, as long as Trump also gets tested. And before they do the tests they should list all the drugs that might be found that would be considered enhancers of cognitive, emotional, attention and other functions. Even if they stipulate that drugs used for other health issues would not be reported, It's very unlikely that Trump will agree.

Issues to cover

I'd like to see them both answer how they'll handle the following issues:

Ukraine/Russia War

Gaza and Israel

Costs of living that have resisted inflation reduction efforts-- like housing and food.

Birth Control: I've long believed that the religious extremists that make up a significant portion of the Republican base want to take away women's rights to contraception.

Threats to democracy: Biden and the Democratic party blocked candidates from running against him in the primary, a profoundly anti-democratic approach. Trump has made threats that look like he wants an authoritarian, dictatorial state. He should be asked specific questions about his threats.

Tariffs on imports.

