Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 6/25/24

Pre-Debate Thoughts

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   4 comments
What Biden and Trump need to answer in their 1st presidential debate Thursday's debate offers both candidates a chance to change or reinforce perceptions. Subscribe to ABC News on YouTube: ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ABC News)   Details   DMCA

Some thoughts pre-debate.

Cognitive functioning

First, I am rooting for both candidates to flub the cognitive functioning test. If Biden flubs it, there's a good chance that even the stupid, spineless Democratic leadership will replace him come convention in Chicago. Van Jones says "If Biden goes out there and messes up, it's game over."There are so many better candidates than Biden and Trump. I think there's a chance the Democrats will wake up and replace Biden.

If Trump messes up, I doubt that the Republican leadership has the courage to stand up to Trump's Magat supporters. And he'd never voluntarily drop out. But if he messes up, it will hurt him among the people who have not yet decided.

Drug Testing

Trump supporters are calling for Biden to be drug tested. They say that he was up on some kind of drugs when he gave the State of the Union address. I think it's a good idea, as long as Trump also gets tested. And before they do the tests they should list all the drugs that might be found that would be considered enhancers of cognitive, emotional, attention and other functions. Even if they stipulate that drugs used for other health issues would not be reported, It's very unlikely that Trump will agree.

Issues to cover

I'd like to see them both answer how they'll handle the following issues:

Ukraine/Russia War

Gaza and Israel

Costs of living that have resisted inflation reduction efforts-- like housing and food.

Birth Control: I've long believed that the religious extremists that make up a significant portion of the Republican base want to take away women's rights to contraception.

Threats to democracy: Biden and the Democratic party blocked candidates from running against him in the primary, a profoundly anti-democratic approach. Trump has made threats that look like he wants an authoritarian, dictatorial state. He should be asked specific questions about his threats.

Tariffs on imports.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 81 fans, 891 articles, 2307 quicklinks, 6949 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
"What would you like covered in the debate?"

THE RIGHTS OF WOMEN TO HAVE ACCESS TO APPROPRIATE REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH CARE!!!!!

This is separate from birth control.

Women have died --recently-- because they were unable to legally terminate an unviable pregnancy that endangers their lives- this is f*cking BARBARIC!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024 at 2:38:53 PM

Author 0
molly cruz

(Member since Sep 16, 2007), 15 fans, 19 articles, 813 quicklinks, 3361 comments, 15 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
When i'm president, everyone will pay ten percent; we'll withdraw military force from anywhere they don't want us; cut the military budget in half, have medicare for all, scrap most of Washington, keep taxes in States and run them from home, grant free education, and we will all be considered Earthlings AND NOBODY WILL BE CONSIDERED AN ALIEN.

Presidents are just rentakings; very stupid concept; all theatre.

'

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024 at 2:50:09 PM

Author 0
molly cruz

(Member since Sep 16, 2007), 15 fans, 19 articles, 813 quicklinks, 3361 comments, 15 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
The collapse of WHAT CIVILIZATION? We aren't there yet. We're not the whole point here is the thing; we're the saviors though, the bouncers as far as asteroids go; and the bus drivers as far as moving planets go. The whole system is counting on us; those not involved are free, yeah, freedom: just "another word for nothing left to lose." But we're fabulous.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024 at 10:25:51 AM

Author 0
Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 114 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6234 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
As one of our ET neighbors reportedly replied to Col. Corso, when asked: "Well, what's in it for us?"....

....

"A new world, if you can take it."

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024 at 11:19:19 PM

Author 0
