Praying for a Reverse Rapture



Rapture Day. But can we have it going the opposite way?

(Image by Rob Sheridan from flickr) Details DMCA





By Bob Gaydos

Had breakfast with a friend the other day, trying out a new coffee shop in town. Nice addition.

The conversation touched on the usual stuff. Too much rain. What's planted in the garden, the hummingbird count, the challenges in living in a house with another person. Living on a planet with certain other people.

That last proved provocative. With regard to those certain other people, my friend offered that, if he were a praying man, he would pray for The Rapture.

I got his intent, but I suggested that I thought he had it backwards. Having read "Left Behind," I knew it was the good, caring, kind, faithful humans who were transported off the planet to Heaven, I believe, leaving their clothing and loved ones behind.

The others, the nasty ones, the ones my friend wanted to be rid of, stayed and, through a series of books, fended for and against themselves and other non-believers. So I suggested that, assuming we wanted to remain in whatever state this is for a while longer, what we needed was a Reverse Rapture.

We needed someplace we could pray for all those You Know Whats to be sent to, without any get-out-of-jail card in the form of an Orpheus, if I may be allowed to mix my miracles.

Hades. Yes, Hades. The Underworld would do.

So, who would we want to go? Personally, I'd start with Trump and his immediate family. The whole crew. Every member of his Cabinet and White House staff. Every lawyer who ever worked for him, except for Michael Cohen. Elon Musk. J.D.Vance. Every current Republican member of Congress, except for Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. The authors of Project 2025. Anyone who wears a Maga T-shirt or hat. Anyone who identifies as a journalist but works and lies for Fox News. Putin. Kim. Hamas and all the other terrorists. The pushers of fentanyl. Lara Loomer. (Speaking of Loomer and Kristi Noem and the Barbi press contact and the attorney general and all the other Trumpettes, Hades will come with no cosmetic amenities, including plastic surgeons. Zero. Just saying.)

Also, all those mask-wearing ICE employees who've been enjoying grabbing people off the street, out of their homes, wherever, with no warrants or concern for the people or the law. And Clarence Thomas, to fulfill Hades' DEI requirements.

And, really, anyone who voted for Trump three times. What were they thinking? They get a special wing in Hades where The Apprentice plays on big screens constantly. In Spanish. And they have to use their bitcoin to buy English subtitles, but they already gave it all to Trump, who gave it all to the Saudi royal family (they're there, too), who promised to build a Hades Trump Tower using white South African immigrants for labor. It could take a while, but who really cares?

Now, all that cosmic deportation would obviously leave behind a whole lot of room, especially in this big, beautiful country, and a lot of available work for good, caring, reliable, nice, talented, decent, tolerant human beings, maybe from Venezuela or Mexico or Greenland or Panama or El Salvador.

Too much to ask for, you say? Especially over breakfast? Hell, if you're going to pray for anything, especially a Reverse Rapture, I say why not go all in?

Besides, checks and balances seems to be broken.

Additions to the prayer chain are welcome.