 
Login/Register Login | Register
53 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts   

Prana: it's not a big deal. Just breathe.

By   No comments
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Woman blowing on dandelion
Woman blowing on dandelion
(Image by Artem Beliaikin)   Details   DMCA

This 2,500 year old quote is describing how breath is also the movement of Prana. We allow Prana to move through us and animate us through yogic breathing or conscious breathing. Think of Prana as the life force. It stimulates and activates the chakras.


Conscious / yogic breathing is the practice of bringing our attention to our breath. To practice this, breathe in through the nose to a slow count of four, hold 1,2,3 then exhale through your mouth 1,2,3 for a complete breath. Repeat 30 times.That's it.


Make this a practice, see what happens, share what happens. It doesn't matter who we are or what we think about anything or what we think about ourselves or the world or our lives. There is no judgment in this practice, nothing negative. Breathing is just breathing It opens us to Tao.


But Prana requires our breath to move through us.


Here is the ancient quote:


In transporting the breath the inhalation must be full. Where it is full, it has big capacity. Where it has big capacity, it can be extended. When it is extended it can penetrate downward. When it penetrates downward it will become calmly settled. When it is calmly settled it will be strong and firm.When it is strong and firm it will germinate. When it germinates it will grow, When it grows it will reach the top of the head. The secret power of Providence moves above. The secret power of the earth moves below. He who follows this will live. He who acts against it will die.

- 500 BCE Zhou Dynasty stone inscription

Footnote: "He" is "we".

(Article changed on Apr 15, 2024 at 12:27 PM EDT)

(Article changed on Apr 15, 2024 at 10:21 PM EDT)

(Article changed on Apr 16, 2024 at 8:21 AM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Spirituality, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Waking from the dream of causality

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend