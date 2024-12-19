 
Power Matters - Soul Force 1

Blair Gelbond
Gandhi Clip on the Salt March (teaching clip for non-violence and direct action)
"Without a global revolution in the sphere of human consciousness a more humane society will not emerge."

Vaclav Havel, former Czech president

We've got some difficult days ahead.

Martin Luther King, Jr.

"I read the news today, oh boy,"

John Lennon

Prologue

So far in this series, I have attempted to offer perspectives on two forms of power - domination and partnership (or mutual power): that is, "power-over" and "power-with-others."

In this essay I'd like to begin to explore a third form, which can be described as power-from-within - or "soul-force" - a term coined by M.K. Gandhi. An image that comes to mind is of a many-faceted gem. The following piece is designed to reflect one aspect of this jewel, which can also be called, moral power - a power that includes determination, selflessness and courage.

Introduction

Donald Trump has both outlined and telegraphed his priorities via his actions. Famously, he declared that he will be a "dictator on day one".

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: Living with (more...)
 

