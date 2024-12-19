Power Matters - Soul Force 1

"Without a global revolution in the sphere of human consciousness a more humane society will not emerge."

Vaclav Havel, former Czech president

*

We've got some difficult days ahead.

Martin Luther King, Jr.

*

"I read the news today, oh boy,"

John Lennon

Prologue

So far in this series, I have attempted to offer perspectives on two forms of power - domination and partnership (or mutual power): that is, "power-over" and "power-with-others."

In this essay I'd like to begin to explore a third form, which can be described as power-from-within - or "soul-force" - a term coined by M.K. Gandhi. An image that comes to mind is of a many-faceted gem. The following piece is designed to reflect one aspect of this jewel, which can also be called, moral power - a power that includes determination, selflessness and courage.

Introduction

Donald Trump has both outlined and telegraphed his priorities via his actions. Famously, he declared that he will be a "dictator on day one".

