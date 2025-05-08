 
Login/Register Login | Register
403 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/8/25

"Postcards to Hitler:" A Story of Individual Resistance

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Marcia G. Yerman
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcia G. Yerman
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)


'Postcards to Hitler'
(Image by Bruce Neuburger)   Details   DMCA

Courtesy of Bruce Neuburger/Monthly Review Press

In the 1980s, Bruce Neuburger was given a sheaf of letters by his father, which contained correspondence from his grandparents, Benno and Anna Neuburger. The exchanges took place between late July 1938 to 1941. Bruce's father and aunt had successfully made it out of Nazi Germany; his grandparents didn't. They became part of the murdered masses.

Benno's death was unique, as Bruce would learn in the early 1990s when his aunt shared with him a transcript of Benno's trial by "The People's Court" of the Third Reich. Those records became available after Germany's reunification when the East Germans released court documents formerly in their possession.

It was then that Neuburger learned Benno's death by guillotine was the result of a guilty verdict for high treason. His grandfather's crime was writing and mailing a succession of postcards with messages attacking Hitler for the treatment and ensuing genocide of the German Jews.

The book is divided into three sections: "The Family", "The Jews Are Our Misfortune", and "Despair Becomes Defiance". Neuburger used research culled from materials in the Bavarian and Munich archives, interviews with family survivors, court evidence, and information from German historians to weave together what he calls "the social environment of that period".

Neuburger gives readers a primer on German history, from the depression, which began in 1873, to the country's subjugation in World War I. "Leftists and Jews" were blamed for the defeat. The anti-Jewish sentiment emanated from the view of Jews as "war profiteers".

The book echoes current political themes, including population migration. There is a look at the immigration of Jews from Russia, East Poland, and Galicia into Germany. In Munich, 20 percent of the Jews were from the East (15 percent nationwide). Some were in transit to the United States. However, those hoping to stay in Germany were at higher risk of deportation.

The Jewish Women's Association in Munich, which Anna joined, was proactive in trying to help these Jews assimilate into the German Jewish community by finding them housing and jobs. Many established German Jews saw these poorer Jews trying to escape the upheaval and poverty of their homelands as a threat to their standing within the larger German society.

Neuburger shapes the narrative to situate the reader into the atmosphere that would lead to Nazi power-- including references to Kurt Eisner, Munich politics, the Bavarian Parliament, and a militia called the Freikorps.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Marcia G. Yerman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

Marcia G. Yerman is a writer, activist, and artist based in New York City. Her articles--profiles, interviews, reporting and essays--focus on women's issues, the environment, human rights, the arts and culture. Her writing has been published by (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Fascism; Germany; Hitler Brownshirts; Hitler Degenerate Art; Hitler Youth; Individualism; Resistance, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt Fails His Mission

The Climate Museum: Culture for Action

The Keystone Pipeline Is An Environmental Justice Issue

"A Woman of Interest": Murder in Arizona

"ExxonMobil Hates Your Children" and This Ad

Dr. Martin Luther King: Healing Words in Troubled Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend