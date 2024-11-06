 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/6/24

Post-election Blues and What I Am Doing About Them

I woke up this morning to a different world than I expected.

But I also know that there is no "final" answer on anything.

We have been conditioned by our educational system to be logical thinkers. When presented with an intellectual challenge, we look for one logical response and when we find it, we think we're done, and just accept it.

Roger von Oech says,"If you think there's only one right answer, then you'll stop looking as soon as you find one."

Creative problem solving is looking beyond what you think is the "right" answer, or the "final" conclusion, or "reality", and looking toward seeing the next opportunity and the next.

Stumbling blocks are really just boulders which offer us a step up to higher ground.

The danger is in deciding that the outcome that we don't like is the final outcome. It's not. There's no "final outcome," every moment offers an opportunity for change, and we can continue taking steps on the path that we choose.

Of course, we can also continue recreating the reality we don't want by choosing to focus on it, but that cuts off our connection to the stream of creative problem solving, and leaves us stuck in the place we don't want to be.

Or we can give our attention to the concept that there is always more, there is always an opportunity for unexpected change, there are always miraculous and unexpected solutions that will make themselves available to a hopeful and open mind. And look forward toward the wild blue yonder.

Let's work on that.

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

6 people are discussing this page, with 19 comments  Post Comment

Meryl Ann Butler

(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
  New Content

UK environmentalist Chris Packham who used to be a TV presenter (until he got axed for going on protests) said this today:

"Things have just got a lot more difficult . Here's what I think . I had no control over what just happened . None . But I do have control over how I will react to it . And I am not going to give up on the beautiful and the good , the grip on my dreams just got tighter ."

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024 at 12:49:41 PM

Robert Gormley

  New Content

I find it mind-boggling that Trump was the best the Republican party could do. I would have voted for any Republican besides Trump.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024 at 6:21:39 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

Robert, FYI:

Now We Know How Hitler Did It

There are few Americans alive today who remember Hitler, the details are lost to the mists of time. But Donald Trump is bringing it all back to us with a fresh, stark splash of reality"

Thom Hartmann

Nov 17, 2023

The Nazis in America are now "out." This morning, former Republican Joe Scarborough explicitly compared Trump and his followers to Hitler and his Brownshirts on national television. They're here.

At the same time, America's richest man is retweeting antisemitism, rightwing influencers and radio/TV hosts are blaming "Jews and liberals" for the "invasion" of "illegals" to "replace white people," and the entire GOP is embracing candidates and legislators who encourage hate and call for violence.

Are there parallels between the MAGA takeover of the GOP and the Nazi takeover of the German right in the 1930s?

It began with a national humiliation: defeat in war. For Germany, it was WWI; for America is was two wars George W. Bush and Dick Cheney lied us into as part of their 2004 "wartime president" re-election strategy (which had worked so well for Nixon with Vietnam in 1972 and Reagan with Grenada in 1984).

Hitler fought in WWI but later blamed Germany's defeat on the nation being "stabbed in the back" by liberal Jews, their fellow travelers, and incompetent German military leadership.

Trump cheered on Bush's invasion of Iraq, but later lied and claimed he'd opposed the war. Both blamed the nation's humiliation on the incompetence or evil of their political enemies.

The economic crisis caused by America's Republican Great Depression had gone worldwide and Hitler used the gutting of the German middle class (made worse by the punishing Treaty of Versailles) as a campaign issue, promising to restore economic good times.

Trump pointed to the damage forty years of neoliberalism had done to the American middle class and promised to restore blue-collar prosperity. Hitler promised he would "make Germany great again"; Trump campaigned on the slogan: "Make America Great Again."

Both tried to overthrow their governments by violence and failed, Hitler in a Bavarian beer hall and Trump on January 6th. Both then turned to legal means to seize control of their nations.

Hitler's scapegoats were Jews, gays, and liberals. "There are only two possibilities," he told a Munich crowd in 1922. "Either victory of the Aryan, or annihilation of the Aryan and the victory of the Jew."

He promised "I will get rid of the 'communist vermin'," "I will take care of the 'enemy within'," "Jews and migrants are poisoning Aryan blood," and "One people, one nation, one leader."

Trump's scapegoats were Blacks, Muslims, immigrants, and liberals.

He said he will "root out" "communists " and radical left thugs that live like vermin"; he would destroy "the threat from within"; migrants are "poisoning the blood of our country"; and that under Trump's leadership America will become "One people, one family, one glorious nation."

Hitler called the press the Lugenpresse or "lying press." Trump quoted Stalin, calling our news agencies and reporters "the enemy of the people."

Both exploited religion and religious believers. Hitler proclaimed a "New Christianity" for Germany and encouraged fundamentalist factions within both the Catholic and Protestant faiths.

Every member of the Germany army got a belt-buckle inscribed with Gott Mit Uns (God is with us).

Trump embraced rightwing Catholics and evangelical Protestants and, like the German churches in 1933, has been lionized by their leaders.

con't

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024 at 8:56:27 PM

Irene Fowler

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Concerning the "king-making" seismic and erroneous decision of the United States Supreme Court, the International View Point magazine stated the following:

"The United States Supreme Court ruled on July 1, 2024 that U.S. presidents enjoy immunity in their official acts, complete immunity in their core presidential duties and presumptive immunity in other official acts." -

ernationalviewpoint.org/spip.php?article8585

"When that day comes, you will cry out for relief from the king you have chosen, but the Lord will not answer you in that day." - 1 Samuel 8:18

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 10:40:50 AM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Irene Fowler:   New Content

Thanks so much for this, Irene.

Those of us who are open to it, can recognize that there is a transnational elite - and that their agenda is world domination.

Time for all of us to refresh heart/mind with the writing of Gandhi, King and Desmond Tutu.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 12:47:44 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Irene Fowler:   New Content

"...therapy and maybe also the death penalty."

The hosts of Fox News' "The Five" on Thursday talked about capital punishment for the prosecutors in the criminal cases against now-President-elect Donald Trump.

"A lot of the people that were on this that wanted it so badly, how are they going to survive? Do you think they need therapy?" asked Greg Gutfeld.

Gutfeld agreed, saying: "Yes, I think the death penalty."

***

The kind of discourse...the water in which we will be swimming...going forward.

Not a surprise if one has not succumbed to naivete.

From the Heart of Darkness: "The horror, the horror."

Submitted on Friday, Nov 8, 2024 at 12:04:16 PM

Robert Gormley

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Yep, I always hated Fox News.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 9, 2024 at 2:34:31 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

Thanks, Robert.

Death, murder and revenge and threats of same are already themes, and I predict they will only intensify. It does not take a genius or a professional with psychoanalytic training to feel into what they are saying, and how they are focused (no matter what the superficial justification):

JD Vance Approvingly Quotes Fictional Serial Killer

...a bit of dialogue from Anton Chigurh, a vicious killer in his 2005 novel, "No Country for Old Men," which was turned into a 2007 Oscar-winning film.

...In the story, Chigurh says the line right before he blows another character's head off with a shotgun blast. Chigurh, you see, is a psychopathic hit man who kills people for money but also out of a demented notion that he is an agent of fate and that the victims essentially engineered their own deaths simply by crossing his path.

...

The late, great Hannibal Lecter," Trump said at a rally in May. "He's a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene?"

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 9, 2024 at 4:20:57 PM

David Wieland

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Are you trying to prove the claim that leftists have no sense of humor and don't understand satire? Well done, my man!

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 9, 2024 at 7:12:06 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

...joking about violence toward Vice President Kamala Harrisand former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump Jr. on Friday celebrated his father's two presidential election wins by joking about violence toward Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.


The image featured the text "Trump arrested for beating two women," referring to Donald Trump's victories in the 2024 and 2016 elections.

"Another indictment coming soon probably"." Donald Trump Jr. wrote in a caption to the image.

This comes as a report,,, a think tank tracking online hate, found a surge in "online abuse and harassment" toward women amid Donald Trump's victory over Harris this week.

"Your body, my choice:" Hate and harassment towards women spreads online

Following the US presidential election, online hate speech and harassment toward women surged, with some users c...

According to ISD, the rise in hate included use of the phrase "your body, my choice," which white supremacist Nick Fuentes -- who in 2022 dined with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida -- posted online Tuesday.

The president-elect and his allies used the final days of the presidential campaign to insult women such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

And in February, he shared an image comparing Obama to an ex-NFL linebacker in a post that critics called misogynistic.

"I found this rare Michelle Obama rookie card," the image read, with Donald Trump Jr. writing: "Just a little Super Bowl nostalgia. LOL."

*******

"Let me just say this to big Tish James: I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term," Davis said on Benny Johnson's "Benny Show" podcast. "Because, listen here, sweetheart: We're not messing around this time, and we will put your fat ass in prison for conspiracy against rights, and I promise you that."

On a right-wing podcast Thursday, Davis took aim at New York Attorney General Letitia James, who sued the former president for committing business fraud and won a $454 million civil judgment against him and the Trump Organization.

Davis' racist and sexist personal insults were no surprise. His over-the-top tough-guy talk has been making news. His recent musings include a proposal to throw journalists in gulags and, regarding Trump's perceived enemies, "to drag their dead political bodies through the streets, burn them and throw them off the wall (Legally, politically, and financially, of course.)"

While some of his bluster is merely trolling, it's hard to tell when he's joking, as HuffPost previously reported.

*******

Federal Agencies 'Aware' Of Black Americans Receiving Racist Texts Across The Country

The texts told recipients in varying ways that they were selected for slavery and required to pick cotton at a plantation.

The texts told recipients in varying ways that they were selected for slavery and required to pick cotton at a plantation. One message in particular shared with ABC News affiliate 13News Now said: "You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation. Be ready at 12 pm sharp with your belongings. Our executive slaves will come get you in a brown van. Be prepared to be searched down once you've enter the plantation. You are in plantation group W."

***

"Just Kidding, Not Kidding, Just Kidding, Not Kidding....We Keed!

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 9, 2024 at 4:32:01 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

Robert,

We can recognize that Trump and his ilk will cause great suffering to others. However, they will also be hurting themselves. Many are gloating, feeling an hysterical vertigo.

Yet, Jesus was absolutely clear in teaching that "What you sow, you will reap." I believe he was talking about a universal law - one that in the East is called the law of karma. And that simply means that every thought, word, and deed inevitably - and without fail - will have consequences that go beyond the moment: "what goes around, comes around."

They "know not what they do."

It is possible to have compassion for these beings, if we are willing to make the effort (which I know can be challenging!)

But let's remember that their own obliviousness - their denial of their own sadism - will not absolve them of the consequences they have created. The law of karma will cause their own hatred and joy in destructiveness to circle back to them. It will not be pretty. Sadly, their own suffering, now or in the future, cannot be avoided.

Submitted on Sunday, Nov 10, 2024 at 2:22:28 PM

Blair Gelbond

  New Content

I appreciate the very wise words in this piece. They are true.

On the other hand, one can use a "positive outlook" (as valuable as that is) to avoid grief and the tragic sense of life. When we do this, we rob ourselves of a big portion of life - call it the dark fish in the ying-yang symbol.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024 at 7:23:59 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

for me, it is not about avoiding grief, I still take all the steps--- but I find that making my trip through it a little faster is more comfortable.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 11:45:51 AM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

It sounds like you are quite balanced.

I've encountered many "New Agey" type folks, who were on the run from their shadow and who were "relentlessly positive." Not owning their darker side led to problems and suffering for others. For that reason, I tend to be a bit wary if I detect the possibility of a person avoiding the tragic elements of life or their own negativity.

I think a creative approach is wonderful...and also that it can, at times, be used for avoidance. I'm not saying you are doing so.

Where I come from is Ram Dass sharing the way he avoided his humanness for a long time. He stayed "in a positive, loving, high space" - but later found that this itself was a function of his fearfulness and led him to missing the mark in a big way.

He had been on a spiritual path for a long time....Asked Emmanuel, "What should I do (with my life)?

Emmanuel said, "You're in Earth School. Why don't you try taking the curriculum?"

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 12:43:32 PM

Blair Gelbond

  New Content

Once upon a time there was a Chinese farmer whose horse ran away.

That evening, all of his neighbors came around to commiserate. They said, "We are so sorry to hear your horse has run away. This is most unfortunate." The farmer said, "Maybe. You never know."

The next day the horse came back bringing seven wild horses with it, and in the evening, everybody came back and said, "Oh, isn't that lucky. What a great turn of events. You now have eight horses!"

The farmer again said, ""Maybe. You never know."

The following day his son tried to break one of the horses, and while riding it, he was thrown and broke his leg. The neighbors then said, "Oh dear, that's too bad," and the farmer responded, "Maybe. You never know."

The next day the conscription officers came around to conscript people into the army, and they rejected his son because he had a broken leg. Again, all the neighbors came around and said, "Isn't that great!" He replied.....

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024 at 7:26:54 PM

Blair Gelbond

  New Content

Hitler made alliances with other autocrats (Mussolini, Franco, and Tojo) and conspired with them to take over much of the planet. Trump disrespected our NATO and European allies and embraced the murderous dictator of Saudi Arabia, the psychopathic leader of Russia, and the absolute tyrant who runs North Korea.

Both Hitler and Trump had an "inciting incident" that became the touchstone for their rise to illegitimate levels of power. For Hitler it was the burning of the German parliament building, the Reichstag, by a mentally ill Dutchman.

For Trump it is his claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him and the martyrdom of his supporters after their attempted coup on January 6th. Hitler embraced rightwing Bavarian street gangs and brawlers, organizing them into a volunteer militia who called themselves the Brownshirts (Hitler called them the Sturm Abeilung or Storm Division).

Trump embraces rightwing militia groups and motorcycle gangs, and implicitly praises his followers when they attack people like Paul Pelosi, election workers, and prosecutors and judges who are attempting to hold him accountable for his criminal behavior.

While Trump has mostly focused his public hate campaigns against racial and religious minorities, behind the scenes he and his administration had worked hand-in-glove with anti-gay fanatics like Mike Johnson to limit the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. His administration opposed the Equality Act, saying it would "undermine parental and conscience rights." More than a third (36%) of his judicial nominees had previously expressed "bias and bigotry towards queer people."

His administration filed briefs in the landmark Bostock case before the Supreme Court, claiming that civil rights laws don't protect LGBTQ+ people. His Department of Health and Human Services ended Obama-era medical protections for queer people. His Secretary of Education, billionaire Betsy DeVos, took apart regulations protecting transgender kids in public schools. His HUD Secretary, Ben Carson, proposed new rules allowing shelters to turn away homeless queer people at a time when one-in-five homeless youth identify as LGBTQ+.

German Pastor Martin Niemöller's famous poem begins with, "First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist." But, in fact, first Hitler came for queer people.

TBC

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024 at 9:01:00 PM

Werner Lange

  New Content

I, too, tried to salvage something positive from this utter debacle, telling my wife that sometimes things have to get worse before they get better. "You've been saying that for over 50 years!", she snapped back, "dammit, when does the better happen"? No answer, just the conviction that the struggle continues, this time with the fate of humanity hanging in the balance...

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 4:39:11 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Werner Lange:   New Content

Werner,

I believe this turn of events will greatly speed up the predictable massive collapse that was on its way. It's gonna hurt like hell to rip the band-aide off but maybe in the long run it's better to get it over and done with. May we rise from the ashes quickly.

I also think there's a good possibility that as a society and world we, like a chronic alcoholic, may need to hit rock bottom (and if we think that the band-aide hurt, just wait).

We are simply not living in a way that is sustainable and are subject to the same laws as any other species in nature. The difference is that we have the power to destroy our own and all other species.

For more on this, if you wish, see Choosing Earth by Duane Elgin, check his website, or my article on OEN: "Toward a Mature Global Situation."

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 6:25:08 PM

Blair Gelbond

  New Content

I woke up this morning to exactly the world I expected.

And have been for quite some time.

Speaking of which, it is long past time to recognize that the plan is extermination of the majority of humanity.

We can be as optimistic as we wish.

The agenda stands. It relies on the fact that such a notion is

unbelievable and "unspeakable."

So we don't speak it.

So simple.

We are always free to avoid the dark

As we walk ever deeper into the tunnel.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 8, 2024 at 11:40:42 AM

