Post-election Blues and What I Am Doing About Them

I woke up this morning to a different world than I expected.

But I also know that there is no "final" answer on anything.

We have been conditioned by our educational system to be logical thinkers. When presented with an intellectual challenge, we look for one logical response and when we find it, we think we're done, and just accept it.

Roger von Oech says,"If you think there's only one right answer, then you'll stop looking as soon as you find one."

Creative problem solving is looking beyond what you think is the "right" answer, or the "final" conclusion, or "reality", and looking toward seeing the next opportunity and the next.

Stumbling blocks are really just boulders which offer us a step up to higher ground.

The danger is in deciding that the outcome that we don't like is the final outcome. It's not. There's no "final outcome," every moment offers an opportunity for change, and we can continue taking steps on the path that we choose.

Of course, we can also continue recreating the reality we don't want by choosing to focus on it, but that cuts off our connection to the stream of creative problem solving, and leaves us stuck in the place we don't want to be.

Or we can give our attention to the concept that there is always more, there is always an opportunity for unexpected change, there are always miraculous and unexpected solutions that will make themselves available to a hopeful and open mind. And look forward toward the wild blue yonder.

Let's work on that.