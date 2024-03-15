 
Pope Francis on His Life and Times (REVIEW ESSAY)

Pope Francis met with media
(Image by Catholic Church (England and Wales) from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) March 15, 2024: My favorite scholar is the American Jesuit Renaissance specialist and cultural historian and pioneering media ecology theorist Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955).

I took my first upper-division English course with Father Ong at Saint Louis University in the fall semester of 1964, Practical Criticism: Poetry - along with about 74 other students. In it, Ong assigned us to read three of his own essays about poetry that he had gathered together in his 1962 book The Barbarian Within: And Other Fugitive Essays and Studies (Macmillan): (1) "The Jinnee in the Well Wrought Urn" (1954; pp. 15-25); (2) "A Dialectic of Aural and Objective Correlatives" (1958; pp. 26-40); and (3) "Voice as Summons for Belief: Literature, Faith, and the Divided Self" (1958; pp. 49-67).

(1) Ong's 1954 essay "The Jinnee in the Well Wrought Urn" is also reprinted in An Ong Reader: Challenges for Further Inquiry, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Hampton Press, 2002, pp. 199-208).

(2) Ong's 1958 essay "A Dialectic of Aural and Objective Correlatives" (1958) is also reprinted in volume three of Ong's Faith and Contexts, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Scholars Press, 1995, pp. 28-42).

Ong first explored the aural at length in his massively researched 1958 book Ramus, Method, and the Decay of Dialogue: From the Art of Discourse to the Art of Reason (Harvard University Press; for specific page references, see the "Index" entry on aural-to-visual shift [p. 396]; yes, the objective correlative is visual). Incidentally, the French Renaissance logician and educational reformer and Protestant martyr Peter Ramus (1515-1572) was widely known in his time.

I have discussed Ong's account of aural and visual cognitive processing in his massively researched 1958 book RMDD in my somewhat lengthy OEN article "Walter J. Ong's Philosophical Thought" (dated September 20, 2020):

(3) Ong's 1958 essay "Voice as Summons for Belief: Literature, Faith, and the Divided Self" is also reprinted is volume two of Ong's Faith and Contexts, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Scholars Press, 1992b, pp. 68-84) and in An Ong Reader: Challenges for Further Inquiry, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Hampton Press, 2002, pp. 259-275).

Now, I took my second upper-division English course with Father Ong at Saint Louis University in the spring semester of 1966, Practical Criticism: Prose - along with about 70 other students. No, in that course Ong did not assign us to read any of his own publications. However, he did assign us to read the Canadian Renaissance specialist and cultural historian and pioneering media ecology theorist Marshall McLuhan's 1962 book The Gutenberg Galaxy: The Making of Typographic Man (University of Toronto Press) - which he advised us to take with a grain of salt. In McLuhan's 1962 book, he frequently refers to Ong's publications about Ramus (for specific page references to Ong's publications about Ramus, see the "Bibliographic Index" [pp. 286-287]).

Now, the young Catholic convert Marshall McLuhan (1911-1980; Ph.D. in English, Cambridge University, 1943), fresh from his studies with F. R. Leavis and I. A. Richards at Cambridge University, had taught English at Saint Louis University (1937-1944), where he continued to work of his 1943 doctoral dissertation centering on the English Renaissance writer Thomas Nashe (1567-1601) - one of Shakespeare's contemporaries.

McLuhan's 1943 Cambridge University doctoral dissertation was published posthumously, unrevised but with an editorial apparatus, as the 2006 book The Classical Trivium: The Place of Thomas Nashe in the Learning of His Time, edited by W. Terrence Gordon (Gingko Press).

In any event, young McLuhan had called young Ong's attention to Harvard's Perry Miller's massively researched 1939 book The New England Mind: The Seventeenth Century (Harvard University Press; for specific page references to Ramus, see the "Index" [p. 528]). After Ong was ordained a Jesuit priest, he proceeded to undertake doctoral studies in English at Harvard University - where Perry Miller served as the director of his massively researched doctoral dissertation center on Ramus.

Now, arguably Ong's most relevant publications about prose are (1) "Media Transformation: The Talked Book" (1972) and (2) "The Writer's Audience is Always a Fiction" (1975) - both of which Ing reprinted in his 1977 book Interfaces of the Word: Studies in the Evolution of Consciousness and Culture, each slightly revised (Cornell University Press, pp. 82-91 and 53-81, respectively).

Ong's 1975 essay is also reprinted in An Ong Reader: Challenges for Further Inquiry, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Hampton Press, pp. 405-427).

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): History; Pope Francis; Trump
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend