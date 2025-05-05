 
Pope Donald and other 'news'

Bob Gaydos
Trump faces backlash over AI generated picture of him dressed as pope as preparations continue for the conclave to pick the new pope.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS Chicago)   Details   DMCA

Part of my morning routine, after tea and a friendly word game to get the brain cells active, is to scroll through my Facebook feed to get a handle on the news of the day.

Yeah, I check The Times, AP, etc. but for in-your-face-they-must-be-kidding stuff, Facebook gets it to me quicker and without the cautious prose of today' s major media. If You Know Who did something dumb, illegal or outright insane, I'll know in a couple of minutes and from trusted sources.

Saturday was no exception. The hands-down winner of the ï ? ? €œThey-must-be-kidding, but-I-know-they-are-not" Award goes to the social media posting from the White House no less of Trump sitting on a throne dressed as the pope, crown and all. Seriously.

Disgusting. Crude. Callous. Ignorant. Egotistical. Obscene. Incredibly stupid. One hundred percent Trump. On the day Pope Francis was being laid to rest. After Trump having previously fallen asleep at the funeral service. An insult to every Catholic on the planet and a message to all Americans. Trump wants to be pope. Seriously.

The rest of the feed included what had to be the most obsequious cabinet meeting in history, as each member of the Trump team, seated around him with their red Maga hats on the table facing him, competed with each other to offer the most ingratiating, devoid-of-facts compliments to their leader, who was sitting self-satisfied in the middle. Pam Bondi and Marco Rubio duked it out for the coveted comfy knee cushion award. No one, apparently, was embarrassed, except for millions of Americans who saw this cult video and at first mistook it for a Monty Python movie.

There was also a post about, of course, Pete Hegseth installing a dressing room next to his office in the Pentagon, presumably so his eyeliner could be on straight when he has unprotected group chats on his phone with family and friends about U.S. military attacks in the Middle East. No Republican in Congress expressed any displeasure with the defense secretary spending taxpayer dollars in this manner. Because of course.

Then there was an item about RFK Junior, secretary of health, asking the Centers for Disease Control to look for some alternative treatments for measles because Kennedy believes the vaccine that has prevented the disease for decades contains ï ? ? €œaborted fetus debris as well as DNA particles" and doesn't work. This, as the measles outbreak in the country reaches 900 cases as he bad mouths the vaccine. And, the man who says he once had a dead worm in his brain, also still insists that vaccines are causing autism and wants to conduct new testing on this theory even though it has been done and disproven.

Finally, one unrelated item on my feed informed me that May is mental health month.

Sign me up.

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Austim Vaccines; Cabinet; Donald Trump; Facebook; Maga; Marco Rubio; Measles Epidemic; News Feeds; News Media; Pam Bondi; (more...) Pete Hegseth; Pope; Pope Francis; Rfk Jr; Vaccines, Add Tags  (less...)
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
