 
Login/Register Login | Register
494 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Politicians Talk "Transparency" While Hiding Anything Inconvenient or Unpleasant

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Normal and cancer cells structure.
Normal and cancer cells structure.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Pat Kenny (Illustrator))   Details   Source   DMCA

"I guarantee you," Joe Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper two months before winning the 2020 US presidential election, "I will be totally transparent in terms of my health and all aspects of my health."

Even as we've continued to learn more about the Biden administration's desperate attempts to hide his severe cognitive decline over the last couple of years of his administration, his personal post-presidency office issued a statement on May 18 announcing that the 82-year-old was diagnosed, on May 16, with stage 5 prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones. Thoughts, prayers, etc.

Various medical experts seem inclined to argue the matter, but I'm just not buying the "just now diagnosed" story.

Joe Biden, like other presidents, belongs to a special class of people, also including e.g. "super-athletes," whose health and physical conditions are subject to near-constant monitoring and analysis by medical professionals.

The public, naturally, wants to know everything about a president's health. So does that president and his inner circle. But that doesn't mean the latter group wants or intends to disclose bad news to the former group.

The president's perceived health affects everything from markets to foreign relations to, yes, voting inclinations. Therefore, the line from the White House -- not just Biden's White House, any White House -- will always be that the president is in excellent health. He's vigorous! He's in great shape! No worries!

The claim that Joe Biden's "aggressive" prostate cancer went from "undetected" to "stage 5 metastatic" in the four months since he left office is risible.

He and his doctors almost certainly knew about the cancer while he was still president.

They probably knew about it before he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race last July.

They just didn't want YOU to know about it until he was well out of office and merely a sympathetic old man whose health situation affected only himself and his loved ones, rather than the so-called "leader of the free world" whose admission of a serious health problem might cost him, or his party, votes in an upcoming election.

"Totally transparent," in Bidenese, means "people look right through me and seeing nothing I don't want them to see."

It's not just Biden. It's not just serious medical conditions. It's government, and the political class, from top to bottom.

Politicians love to squawk about "transparency," but in reality they spend much of their time hiding anything they don't want known and punishing anyone who dares reveal it. If you don't believe me, ask Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden, Reality Winner, or any of the other whistleblowers prosecuted for telling the public the truth.

The secrecy cancer inherent in politics is much more aggressive and deadly than one man's medical diagnosis.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): Cancer; Joe Biden; Transparency, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend