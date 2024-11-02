Politicians In Glass Houses Shouldn't Throw Mud

"It's truly sad to see how low the dark special interest forces that have destroyed LAUSD have stooped in their negative attacks--



- Sam Yebri, USC Law Professor

I am in the crowd somewhere with my year and half old daughter on my shoulders. I was not throwing mud.

After Scott Schmerelson won his election for the LAUSD School Board in 2015, he was seated on the dais next to long-term Board Member Monica Garcia. Disdain for his neighbor was often visible as the BD 2 representative was everything Scott was not. As a principal, Scott had learned how to lead groups with disparate interests and approached his new job with a friendly demeanor that encouraged respectful dialog and compromise. Garcia was bombastic and willing to push any group aside, even children with Special Education needs, to advance her agenda.

When I launched my long-shot attempt at displacing Garcia in 2017, Scott supported me by being one of the two sitting Board Members who donated to my campaign. However, to make their support public would have been a breach of etiquette; by tradition, Board Members are not supposed to campaign against their peers. Therefore, both donated below the threshold so their names did not have to be revealed, keeping their support anonymous.

As a gentleman, Scott would have never dreamed of breaking protocol, but the board members supported by the Charter School Industry have no such qualms. Nick Melvoin and Tanya Franklin have endorsed Scott's competitor, Dan Chang, in the race. Franklin even provided a quote for use by billionaire Bill Bloomfield as part of a $4.48 million campaign to unseat the incumbent:



(Image by Kids First Supporting Dan Chang for LAUSD School Board 2024) Details DMCA



Beyond being a breach of etiquette, Franklin's statement is blatantly false. First, it suggests Dan received the "endorsement of teachers and LAUSD parents" when United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) endorsed his opponent. Dan is not even backed by his co-workers at James Madison Middle School as they endorsed Scott. The incumbent was also endorsed by Parents Supporting Teachers, which claims to be the largest parent-led education advocacy group in Los Angeles, having over 29,000 members on its Facebook page.



(Image by Scott M. Schmerelson for LAUSD) Details DMCA



The second falsehood in Franklin's statement is that Scott and his supporters are hurling "distorted smears against Dan Chang". This fits with the flyer's theme: "Why is Scott Schmerelson throwing mud at Dan Chang?"

As a voter in LAUSD BD3, this accusation seemed strange to me. My mailbox has been flooded with flyers and I have been frustrated by the lack of attacks from Scott against Dan and his history of trying to privatize our public schools. To confirm, I checked the records on the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission's website and found that most of Scott's communications focused on his decades-long career as an educator, including being a teacher, counselor, and principal in the LAUSD.

The negativity that is contained in Scott's campaign literature is not focused on Dan, but on those who are supporting him. Sure enough, the flyer making the mud-throwing accusation received major funding from Bill Bloomfield, an out-of-state billionaire who gave at least $30,400 to the National Republican Congressional Committee (when white supremacist Steve King was a member) and supported the presidential campaign of Rudy Giuliani.



(Image by Kids First Supporting Dan Chang for LAUSD School Board 2024) Details DMCA



Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).