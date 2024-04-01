

Joe Biden slammed online for proclaiming Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday US President Joe Biden has been blasted online after he officially proclaimed Easter Sunday as 'Transgender Day of Visibility'.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Sky News Australia) Details DMCA



President Joe Biden while proclaiming Easter Sunday as "Trans Day of Visibility"

Political foolishness has reached its zenith in America with President Joe Biden proclaiming Easter Sunday as "Trans Day of Visibility".

Some people were not offended by Easter being ignored. But a lot of Christian's took umbrage with the President ignoring Easter-the most Christian of holidays-in favor of highlighting the LGBTQ community.

Biden's inner circle must have known the negative reactions they'd receive by Christians with Biden snubbing Easter in favor of highlighting the trans community.

Don't they realize most people in America refer to themselves as Christians.

Can anyone imagine let's say a mostly Muslim country-and it doesn't matter whether it's majority Sunni or Shiite-highlighting the homosexuals within their midst-albeit mostly hidden from view-over Ramadan, the 9th month in the Islamic calendar, a month of fasting?

Of course not.

Now don't get me wrong. Regardless of a person's identity-be it heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, transsexual , or whatever he-she refers to themselves as-deserve respect as a human being.

But what has happened in liberal woke America is the absolute focus on highlighting the trans community over the majority that is heterosexual.

For sure there's been discrimination against the LGBTQ community as there's been against Jews, Orientals, Latino immigrants, or earlier against Irish, Italian, Slav immigrants when they came to this country.

It seems crazy a nation of immigrants would be so biased against other immigrants-which I'm sure there's been much research and writings on the subject. However that's not the focus of this short article.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).