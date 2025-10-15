Political Cannibalism: Thoughts on Donald Trump and his Worshippers

America is eating its own in an attempt to achieve a delusion.

Trump and his psychopathic intellectuals seem to think that isolating, both politically and physically, any groups or individuals not conforming to their white robotic ideal positions those innocent persons as worthy targets of elimination.

This elimination may be achievable by denying health care, voting rights, even food, by police and military suppression of protest and street safety, leading of course to the riots that would give Trump and dubious company the excuse they want for martial law and mass deportation and incarceration.

Of course this will lead to civil war and the ruination of our country.

Food and other supply lines will be threatened if not cut when those supply lines are no longer safe.

And people in this country will not willingly starve.

Donald Trump, of course, thinks he will be unaffected by such horror and can enjoy watching the death of his country on television.

The yearning for apocalypse has occurred in American politics before, but has it ever reached the presidency? Now that such a delusional maniac is in high office, how does America return to sanity? Is that even possible?

A psychosis can occur when irresolvable contradictions of character fight for the dominant place within the miserable mind.

Our country is experiencing such a psychosis. The conflict is between power-mad politicians and their financiers who prefer depopulation (by what means?) to the most basic forms of social justice for all within America: a safe home in a safe neighborhood, quality education, humane working conditions for all persons in this country, and above all the inclusion of all races and genders in the achievement of that hope.

There is very little time to avoid civil war as Donald Trump is contemplating military occupation of more American cities.

However, civil war can possibly be avoided by aware Americans joining in massive non-violent protests, sustained over many weeks and months, throughout the nation and publicized by the media that is supposed to be informing us.

This last point is critical at a time when an American satirist, Jimmy Kimmel, was almost banished from national media.

That slender thread of courage causing Mr. Kimmel's restoration was probably due to a network's financial rather than Constitutional considerations.

If the united voice of a people demanding freedom of expression can supplant corporate cowardice, then that voice can force impeachment of Donald Trump and a return to responsive government.

There is little time. It has to happen now.