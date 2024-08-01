I read in BBC World:
Kenya rolls out poison in bid to cull a million crows
Poem: Poisoning crows -- bad idea
I'm reading an old story
From the Cayuse people
And according to this old wisdom tale
There was a time when people were animals.
That's right, there was some confusion
As to whether people were animals.
Sometimes they would take off their furs and feathers
To get naked and dance in the moonlight.
One time when they were dancing naked
Spirit send a big golden eagle down
Kind of like a big storm or hurricane
To steal their furs and feathers.
When they were tired of dancing
And went to put on their animal skins
They couldn't find them.
Then they had to get fire to stay warm
And to cook their food because
They gradually forgot that they used to be animals
And they lost their taste for raw food, etc.
Also they started killing and enslaving their animal relatives
It was just a small step to
Thinking it was OK to poison plants and
Furry and feathered creatures.
Along with each other.
Now I can only imagine spirit thinking
"Gee, I guess I made a mistake
When I took away their skins and feathers."
I wonder if Spirit has an idea
For fixing the problem.
I happen to know that crows are pretty special to Spirit
But they don't respect people.
I wonder why?