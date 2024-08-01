I read in BBC World:

Kenya rolls out poison in bid to cull a million crows

Poem: Poisoning crows -- bad idea

I'm reading an old story

From the Cayuse people

And according to this old wisdom tale

There was a time when people were animals.

That's right, there was some confusion

As to whether people were animals.

Sometimes they would take off their furs and feathers

To get naked and dance in the moonlight.

One time when they were dancing naked

Spirit send a big golden eagle down

Kind of like a big storm or hurricane

To steal their furs and feathers.

When they were tired of dancing

And went to put on their animal skins

They couldn't find them.

Then they had to get fire to stay warm

And to cook their food because

They gradually forgot that they used to be animals

And they lost their taste for raw food, etc.

Also they started killing and enslaving their animal relatives

It was just a small step to

Thinking it was OK to poison plants and

Furry and feathered creatures.

Along with each other.

Now I can only imagine spirit thinking

"Gee, I guess I made a mistake

When I took away their skins and feathers."

I wonder if Spirit has an idea

For fixing the problem.

I happen to know that crows are pretty special to Spirit

But they don't respect people.

I wonder why?