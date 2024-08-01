 
Login/Register Login | Register
324 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 8/1/24

Poisoning Crows

By   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

I read in BBC World:
Kenya rolls out poison in bid to cull a million crows

Poem: Poisoning crows -- bad idea

I'm reading an old story

From the Cayuse people

And according to this old wisdom tale

There was a time when people were animals.

That's right, there was some confusion

As to whether people were animals.

Sometimes they would take off their furs and feathers

To get naked and dance in the moonlight.

One time when they were dancing naked

Spirit send a big golden eagle down

Kind of like a big storm or hurricane

To steal their furs and feathers.

When they were tired of dancing

And went to put on their animal skins

They couldn't find them.

Then they had to get fire to stay warm

And to cook their food because

They gradually forgot that they used to be animals

And they lost their taste for raw food, etc.

Also they started killing and enslaving their animal relatives

It was just a small step to

Thinking it was OK to poison plants and

Furry and feathered creatures.

Along with each other.

Now I can only imagine spirit thinking

"Gee, I guess I made a mistake

When I took away their skins and feathers."

I wonder if Spirit has an idea

For fixing the problem.

I happen to know that crows are pretty special to Spirit

But they don't respect people.

I wonder why?
Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Poems; Poetry, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend