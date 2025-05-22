 
Login/Register Login | Register
157 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Point-of-care health technologies make a difference when deployed at point-of-need

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments

Citizen News Service - CNS
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Point-of-care health technologies make a difference when deployed at point-of-need

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Take lab to the people and serve those who are farthest behind
Take lab to the people and serve those who are farthest behind
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

Vaccines (sitting on a shelf) do not save lives, but vaccination does. Only when people can access vaccines and get vaccinated in a people-centred manner, can we yield desired public health outcomes. Same goes for medicines or diagnostics or other disease prevention tools.

"Unless best of health technologies reach those who are most underserved and need them most, how will we reduce human suffering and avert untimely deaths? Technologies must be made to serve those who need them most. If health technologies cannot be deployed in resource-constrained settings, then they would remain inaccessible to those in acute need. Point-of-care technologies are not enough, we need to deploy them too at point-of-need," said Tariro Kutadza, a noted community rights activist and defender from Zimbabwe.

Tariro Kutadza leads TB People (Zimbabwe) and also supports Zimbabwe Network of People living with HIV. "Yes, we can end TB by bringing diagnostics and other lifesaving services at people's doorsteps!" She was speaking with CNS ahead of 2nd Asia Pacific Conference on Point of Care Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases (POC 2025), Thailand; 10th Asia-Pacific AIDS & Co-Infections Conference (APACC 2025); and 13th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2025), Rwanda.

Follow the science to serve the people

"Recent studies show that up to 50% of new TB cases would not have been diagnosed with TB symptom screening as they had no symptoms at the time of TB screening and diagnosis. These were diagnosed when an X-Ray was done and upfront molecular confirmatory test was offered," said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Principal Advisor of National TB Elimination Programme, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Dr Soumya earlier served as Chief Scientist of World Health Organization (WHO) and Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India's National TB Prevalence Survey (2019-2021) showed that 43% of those diagnosed with TB would have been missed if X-Ray was not done, as they were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis. Similar findings came from several other TB prevalence surveys at sub-national level such as those in the states of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Health; Health; Health Care; Health Care Liability; Health Care Policy; Health HIV-AIDS; Health Infectious Communicative Disease; Health Risk; Healthcare; Healthcare Costs; (more...) Healthcare Crisis; Healthcare Reform; Tuberculosis, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The chasm between TB and HIV continues

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Why are shorter, safer and more effective treatments for drug-resistant TB not being rolled out?

Journey of a TB survivor from pain to strength

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend