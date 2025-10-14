Poem for men: signs of depression

Here is how I imagine
A man might let the world know
That he is depressed:
You know that big sign
That he hangs in his window
That says, 'I Am Not Depressed"?
Well, he might have taken it down.
Thats how.
Or how about the other sign
That he hangs in his other window,
"Don't Knock on my door"?
If he takes that sign down
Does it mean that he feels
That people have gotten the message,
Because no one ever does
Knock on his door?
Or does it mean
That now you can knock?
How do you know if a man is depressed?
Sounds like the opening of a joke.
You don't have to answer.
Because it's not funny.
The answer is, you don't
Because he isn't there.
He is keeping to himself,
Hiding his feelings.
Hiding.
And, does anyone notice
If a man removes the signs
That spell out that he isnt depressed
Or that he doesn't want you to knock?
Of course not.
Nobody notices much of anything
Outside of their routines.
Lately I have become aware of research
Showing that men do not reach out
They seem to lack the instinct to reach out
And they lack the language to share feelings.
They make even fewer close friends
Than they used to.
When depressed, they isolate.
Has this always been the case?
Yes, apparently it has,
For the last 5 generations.
Suicide rates for men
In the 20th century have always
Been higher than women
Because women do reach out.
There was a dip in the suicide rate for men
Right after WW1
Due to a collective masculine sense of relief
Or well-being because men weren't
Annihilating each other
On a battlefield.
That lasted for a few years.
Then it went up again and stayed about the same
For 60 years.
Then it dipped a few points
In the late 1980s through the 1990s.
Was that because the work of Robert Bly and Michael Meade
(Founders of the Mens Consciousness Movement)
Was beginning to bear fruit?
Look, why am I writing this?
Because I want to encourage men
To reach out.
Don't wait for the world to get better
To feel better about your day or your job
Or yourself.
Don't wait for a war to end
To feel better about being male!
And don't wait for someone
To notice that the signs you hang up
That say, "Im fine",
Or "Don't bother me" are down.
Write a new sign that says,
"Im not fine.
Knock. Im home."