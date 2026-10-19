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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/19/26  

Please, Br’er FOX News, Don’t Throw Me in That Briar Patch!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments, In Series: Health & Wellbeing
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Meryl Ann Butler
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Eatonton, Georgia's statue of Br'er Rabbit
Eatonton, Georgia's statue of Br'er Rabbit
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In a 2024 press conference, Trump ominously warned Americans about a terrifying prospect if Democrats took control: “You're going to be thrown into a system where everybody gets health care.”

Oh, the horror!

Now, more than two years later, the video has resurfaced, attracting more than a million views in just a few hours, and I’m having flashbacks to Br’er Rabbit, the clever trickster of African American folklore.”

You can watch Trump's original August 15, 2024, press conference on C-SPAN (approximately 13 minutes in) or search for the short viral clip on social media.

Br’er Rabbit begs and pleads. Roast me! Hang me! Skin me alive! But whatever you do, PLEASE don't throw me into that briar patch! Anything but THAT!

Naturally, Br’er Fox, in his infinite wisdom, decides that if the briar patch is the one place Br’er Rabbit doesn't want to go, then that's exactly where he'll put him.

And with one mighty fling, Br’er Fox sends the little fellow sailing into the thorns.

Br’er Rabbit pops up laughing, delighted to be back home among the brambles, where he's happiest.

Which brings us back to Br’er Trump and, appropriately enough, Br’er FOX News.

You couldn't ask for better casting.

Imagine threatening Americans with a healthcare system where everybody gets medical care!

No more choosing between filling a prescription and filling the refrigerator. No more medical bills wiping out a family's savings. No more worrying about whether a sick child can see a doctor. Especially when millions of Americans are already tangled in a briar patch of deductibles, copays, insurance denials, and medical debt.

Oh, please, Br’er FOX News!

Please, Br’er Trump!

PLEASE don't throw us into that briar patch where everybody gets healthcare!

Anything but THAT!

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Meryl Ann Butler is an award-winning artist, author, educator, and Managing Editor of OpEdNews, where her articles and other contributions have received more than 4.5 million views. She has written for OpEdNews since 2004 and has been Managing (more...)
 

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