Pimping Menopause With A New Dangerous Drug

Just when pimping and monetizing menopause couldnt get any worse, Astellas Pharma is bringing fear and sexism marketing campaign into the office. Their new program "aims to make workplaces more supportive toward women going through menopause by offering a variety of educational resources and opportunities to employees and managers" to help.

Strategies include the "creation of a menopause ambassador program, which recruits people to provide peer support and head up local projects, and training for employees and allies so they can better start and participate in conversations with both coworkers and loved ones experiencing menopause."

Since the Pharma business model is selling sickness and multidecade drug takers, it is no surprise that menopause is the trophy target.

Twenty years ago, when hormones for menopause were found to increase the risk of breast cancer by 26 percent, heart attacks by 29 percent, stroke by 41 percent and to double the risk of blood clots, millions of women quit. Enter "non-hormonal" menopause treatments like Astellas' Veozah and its invention of menopausal VMS" (vasomotor symptoms) to capture the hypochondriac dollar.

Unethical Marketing Unethical Drug

Will the new, targeted office personnel know that Veozah is linked to liver harm? Hopefully women have forgotten last years FDA warnings.

"We concluded this patient had liver injury as a result of Veozah (fezolinetant) treatment,"noted the FDA about the Astellas drug. "Patients should stop taking Veozah immediately and contact your health care professional who prescribed the medicine if you experience signs and symptoms that suggest liver problems."

Women raised on "you're sick," Ask Your Doctor drug ads also dont remember that original feminism and Our Bodies Ourselves information exposed sexist menopause marketing as killing women with strokes, blood clots and cancer. Women also given shock therapy for the disease of menopause.

Feminist groups now claim that leaving women without menopause drugs is sexist accepting the menopause-is-a-disease Pharma sales lie fabrication as they are told to do. Drugmakers thank them.

Offensive Astellas Eye Drug Ads Stopped

A month ago Chicago radio stations were bombarded with ads for the Astellas drug IIzervay which treats an eye condition the millions on GLP1 agonist fat drugs are now at risk for. Former Happy Days star Henry Winkler (nee the Fonz) began the marketing, when he partnered with Astellas Pharma after his father-in-law got the condition.

The sleazy marketing is not surprising in light of a government settlement of $124.75 million against the company for kickback allegations. Why are such settlements barely publicized? Because the primary revenue for news sites if Pharma ads and they wont bite the hand that feeds them.

Just Say No To Pharma

There are ways women can stay healthy as they age starting with healthful diets with no junk and processed food and regular exercise. Why are women in poorer countries often free from the Pharma invented conditions of perimenopause and osteopenia and, of course, VMS? Fattening food and drugs are not marketed to them the way they are in rich corporations!

To avoid the effects of unethical drugmaker marketing visit there are many, valuable natural and drug-free health sites.

