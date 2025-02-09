 
Most Popular Choices
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/9/25

Photo and art competition and more

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus
Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability: Photographic and Art Competition.

2025 Nobel Nominee Mazin Qumsiyeh on Palestine, Colonialism & Global Justice.

Gaza: we analysed a year of satellite images to map the scale of agricultural destruction.

The Internet is filled with Gaza people returning to their homes, cleaning, and making the best of it. These are heartwarming shorts.

EMPIRE NEWS The US administration, completing Biden's work will proceed with $8 billionof arms shipments to Israel to continue ts wars of genocide. But Trump went further than he himself was willing to give the rogue apartheid regime in his first term in office: The GBU-43/B MOAB (Mother of All Bombs) will now be delivered. Weighs 11 tons and can level a city (a main weapon of mass destruction). The Trump administration sanctions the ICC. Here is a reaction from ICC: "The International Criminal Court is the legacy of the Nuremberg Trials, to never allow war crimes and crimes against humanity go unpunished. The ICC role is more crucial than ever." @Margaret Satterthwaite, ICC. AND you could not make this up! White Afrikaners can now come to US (like Elon Musk) and get refugee status (while deporting all refugees and asylums seekers of color). Zio-Nazi AmeriKKKa?

Against Donald Trump's Intent to Turn Gaza into the Riviera of the Middle East": Palestinian Resisters Dissect Israel's Illegal Occupation and Washington's Criminal Patronage.

Vijay Prashad 'Dreams Are Wearing Thin': Hundreds of millions of people from the Americas to China have been killed or subdued so a small part of the world -- the North Atlantic -- could enrich itself. That is madness.

Yoav Gallant (who has an arrest warrant against him from the ICC) admits using Hannibal directive to kill Israeli civilians and soldiers on 7 October 2023

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

