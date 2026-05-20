

Chris Rabb speaks out after AP projects 3rd District Democratic Primary Win State Representative Chris Rabb speaks out as AP projects his 3rd District Democratic Primary win.

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Progressive Philadelphian Chris Rabb has won his primary, in what Politico describes as The Bluest District in the country. He'll make a great addition to the "Squad." He beat state Sen. Sharif Street, who Politico descibes as "a former state Democratic Party chair and scion of a prominent North Philadelphia political family who had the backing of much of the city's establishment," and Ala Stanford, the candidate endorsed by Dwight Evans, the departing incumbent.

Politico reported, "His victory is as much an exclamation point for progressives as it is a remarkable rebuke of Philadelphia's Democratic machine.

In an interview ahead of Election Day, Rabb said his win would signal "that the era of establishment politics is coming to an end." Nationally, he said it would show that "folks who are framed as radical or far left by mainstream media and establishment politics " are very much in the moral center.--

This is proof that progressives can win support of Democratic voters. Unfortunately in too many places at too many levels, Democrats do everything they can to prevent True democracy, by endorsing in primaries.

This is a very bad policy that is based on the theory that Democratic leaders, usually Democratic committee people are smarter than and know better than voters. We really need a new Democratic party that does not endorse in primaries that allows the the winner to rise from the votes of constituents not arrogant committee people and Insiders.

One good start would be to totally eliminate super voters in the Democratic presidential primary election. All these people blocking open primaries are really anti-democratic.