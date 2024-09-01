Philippines must stand up to China in the South China Sea

The Philippines on Sunday accused China of "aggressive and dangerous maneuvers" to block the resupply mission. China's coast guard, meanwhile, said it had taken "control measures" against a vessel that had "illegally" entered the waters and repeatedly approached Chinese ships in a dangerous manner.

In the incident near the Sabina Shoal, the Philippine South China Sea task force said Chinese vessels rammed and used water cannons against a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries ship transporting food, fuel and medical supplies for Filipino fishermen.

The Philippines has accused China of "firing flares" as close as 50 feet away from one of its patrol aircraft, in the latest military confrontation between the two countries in the South China Sea.

According to a statement from Manila's National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea on Saturday, a Chinese fighter jet "engaged in irresponsible and dangerous maneuvers" on Monday, as a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources plane made a "maritime domain awareness flight" near Scarborough Shoal.

The disputed shoal is known as Huangyan Island in China, while the West Philippine Sea is Manila's name for its exclusive economic zone in South China Sea waters.

China claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, the scene of increasingly tense encounters with the Philippines over reefs, islands and other features claimed by both countries.

The tensions have raised concerns about accidents that could trigger a potential military conflict, which could bring in the United States, a treaty ally of the Philippines.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will hold discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his first visit to China next week. They are expected to cover topics ranging from Taiwan to bilateral military dialogue and tensions in the South China Sea.

In another incident near Scarborough Shoal, Manila said two Chinese military aircraft made a "dangerous maneuver" and dropped flares in the path of a Philippine Air Force plane that was patrolling the atoll on August 8.

To resolve its crisis with China, particularly in the South China Sea, the Philippines needs to adopt a multifaceted approach that balances diplomacy, legal action, economic strategy, defense, and international cooperation.

Diplomatically, the Philippines can engage China in direct talks to seek peaceful solutions and explore confidence-building measures such as joint resource exploration. Additionally, working through multilateral forums like ASEAN can help rally regional support and present a united front in negotiations with China. International arbitration, similar to the approach taken in 2016 with the Permanent Court of Arbitration, remains a viable option for resolving disputes under international law.

Legally, the Philippines should continue to assert its rights based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Strengthening alliances with countries that support international law, such as the United States and Japan, would further bolster the Philippines' position in this ongoing dispute.

Economically, the Philippines should use economic diplomacy to leverage trade relations with China, ensuring that any pressure applied does not unduly harm the Philippine economy. By diversifying its trade and investment partners, the Philippines should also reduce economic dependence on China, thereby gaining more leverage in negotiations.

