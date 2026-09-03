People's Pharmacy Now Helping Pharma to Sell Diseases

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A shocking article today from the People's Pharmacy asks "Could you or someone you know have ADHD without realizing it?" and lists the warning signs.

Why is this shocking?

Because People's Pharmacy has a long history of side-stepping the industry symptom mongering that is designed to sell drugs--suggestible, judgement-call, self-diagnosed diseases siphoned through Ask Your Doctor ads to create "demand," customers and hypochondria.

Today's People's Pharmacy cajoles, "Are you always late for appointments?" "Do you start projects but have trouble finishing them?" and Pharma thanks them if not pays them. As comedian Chris Rock once joked, "Do You Fall Asleep and Wake Up in the Morning? You May Be Suffering From..."

Welcome to the world of Ask Your Doctor ads in which an ad which warns about stroke, fatal bleeding, blood clots and "permanent paralysis" can still somehow sell product.

People's Pharmacy is not the only outlet unexpectedly conveying industry messages.

This summer the once-respected Bloomberg news trumpeted, "The $360 Billion Market that Medicine Got Wrong for 20 Years," about the new menopause market.

Haven't you heard? Menopausal hormone therapy isn't harmful after all thanks to a "re-analysis" of original cancer/CVS/death stats volatile sources now say.

But is the "re-analysis" really of a market of women who don't remember the earlier scourge leavened by media ignorance of how Pharma now funds medical centers themselves so its funded researchers can claim to be conflict free?

Too bad the public doesn't realize how much health care "news" is read verbatim from industry press releases that reach the news desk. Exhibit one in Chicago is the "medical breakthroughs" cited by Northwestern Medicine that capture nightly news. Do your homework news outlets!

The Drug Store in Pork, Beef and Chicken

Even as MAHA demonizes red dye and vaccines, it promotes foods that are worse. For example, the food animal vaccine market is estimated at $11.55 billion. It is seldom reported by a food industry- funded news media that does not want to alarm people about the macabre animal diseases and drugs endemic to the US farm. That's why Merck sells 49 vaccines for poultry, at least 25 for cattle and many more for pigs. Don't ask--don't tell.

Of course, vaccines are the least of the unlabeled components in MAHA promoted food. Much of the world actually boycotts what Americans eat daily!

For example, the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) ban meat treated with artificial growth hormones, which keeps out standard US beef. Why the ban? Their public health agencies correlate the beef hormones with breast and prostate cancer.

Are US incidences of these cancers higher?

What about antibiotics, growth producers like ractopamine, chlorine dips, giant woody breast chicken and GMO and cloned meat products in US grocery stores? Why aren't the nutritional perversions on the label? Why are the products on the table?

Conclusion

As Big Food and Big Pharma shamelessly fund news, medical schools and practices and lawmakers with the help of Big Tech and AI, expect more thinly disguised industry messages like those from the People's Pharmacy and Bloomberg.