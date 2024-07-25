People have the power Patti Snith

..............................
People have the power Patti Smith
I was dreaming in my dreamingof an aspect bright and fair and my sleeping it was broken but my dream it lingered near in the form of shining valleys where the pure air rarified and my senses newly opened I awakened to the cry that the people have the power to redeem the work of fools upon the meek the graces shower it's decreed the people rule
The people have the powerThe people have the power The people have the power The people have the power
Vengeful aspects became suspectand bending low as if to hear and the armies ceased advancing because the people had their ear and the shepherds and the soldiers lay beneath the stars exchanging visions and laying arms to waste in the dust in the form of shining valleys where the pure air recognized and my senses newly opened I awakened to the cry
The people have the powerThe people have the power The people have the power The people have the power
Where there were desertsI saw fountains like cream the waters rise and we strolled there together with none to laugh or criticize and the leopard and the lamb lay together truly bound I was hoping in my hoping to recall what I had found I was dreaming in my dreaming god knows a purer view as I surrender to my sleeping I commit my dream to you
The people have the powerThe people have the power The people have the power The people have the power
The power to dream, to ruleto wrestle the world from fools it's decreed the people rule it's decreed the people rule Listen I believe everything we dream can come to pass through our union we can turn the world around we can turn the earth's revolution we have the power People have the power
The people have the powerThe people have the power
The power to dream, to rule
we have the power...
Use your voice!
