People have the power Patti Snith



Patti Smith Group

People have the power Patti Smith

I was dreaming in my dreaming

of an aspect bright and fair

and my sleeping it was broken

but my dream it lingered near

in the form of shining valleys

where the pure air rarified

and my senses newly opened

I awakened to the cry

that the people have the power

to redeem the work of fools

upon the meek the graces shower

it's decreed the people rule

The people have the power

The people have the power

The people have the power

The people have the power

Vengeful aspects became suspect

and bending low as if to hear

and the armies ceased advancing

because the people had their ear

and the shepherds and the soldiers

lay beneath the stars

exchanging visions

and laying arms

to waste in the dust

in the form of shining valleys

where the pure air recognized

and my senses newly opened

I awakened to the cry

The people have the power

The people have the power

The people have the power

The people have the power

Where there were deserts

I saw fountains

like cream the waters rise

and we strolled there together

with none to laugh or criticize

and the leopard

and the lamb

lay together truly bound

I was hoping in my hoping

to recall what I had found

I was dreaming in my dreaming

god knows a purer view

as I surrender to my sleeping

I commit my dream to you

The people have the power

The people have the power

The people have the power

The people have the power

The power to dream, to rule

to wrestle the world from fools

it's decreed the people rule

it's decreed the people rule

Listen

I believe everything we dream

can come to pass through our union

we can turn the world around

we can turn the earth's revolution

we have the power

People have the power

The people have the power

The people have the power

The power to dream, to rule

to wrestle the world from fools

it's decreed the people rule

it's decreed the people rule

we have the power

People have the power



we have the power...

Use your voice!

