 
Login/Register Login | Register
377 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 7/25/24

People have the power Patti Snith

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Patti Smith Group
Patti Smith Group
(Image by conall..)   Details   DMCA

..............................

People have the power Patti Smith

I was dreaming in my dreamingof an aspect bright and fairand my sleeping it was brokenbut my dream it lingered nearin the form of shining valleyswhere the pure air rarifiedand my senses newly openedI awakened to the crythat the people have the powerto redeem the work of foolsupon the meek the graces showerit's decreed the people rule

The people have the powerThe people have the powerThe people have the powerThe people have the power

Vengeful aspects became suspectand bending low as if to hearand the armies ceased advancingbecause the people had their earand the shepherds and the soldierslay beneath the starsexchanging visionsand laying armsto waste in the dustin the form of shining valleyswhere the pure air recognizedand my senses newly openedI awakened to the cry

The people have the powerThe people have the powerThe people have the powerThe people have the power

Where there were desertsI saw fountainslike cream the waters riseand we strolled there togetherwith none to laugh or criticizeand the leopardand the lamblay together truly boundI was hoping in my hopingto recall what I had foundI was dreaming in my dreaminggod knows a purer viewas I surrender to my sleepingI commit my dream to you

The people have the powerThe people have the powerThe people have the powerThe people have the power

The power to dream, to ruleto wrestle the world from foolsit's decreed the people ruleit's decreed the people ruleListenI believe everything we dreamcan come to pass through our unionwe can turn the world aroundwe can turn the earth's revolutionwe have the powerPeople have the power

The people have the powerThe people have the power

The power to dream, to ruleto wrestle the world from foolsit's decreed the people ruleit's decreed the people rulewe have the powerPeople have the power
we have the power...

Use your voice!

Click Here

(Article changed on Jul 25, 2024 at 4:38 PM EDT)

(Article changed on Jul 25, 2024 at 4:43 PM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Poems; Poetry, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend