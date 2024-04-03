 
Pentagon shrugs off all UFO reports

By
Christchurch, New Zealand UFO Sighting of Giant Blue Glowing disc March 29, 2011, Photos.
(Image by DragonRal from flickr)   Details   DMCA

By Bob Gaydos

"They're not out there."

The little green men.

The flying saucers.

The UAPs.

The UFOs.

The whatever-they-are that-move-faster-than possible.

Trust us. It's one big game of phone tag encouraged by movies, TV and conspiracy theorists. Nothing happening. Nothing covered up. Nothing being reverse engineered. Get on with your day. That is all.

The above is the gist of a 67-page report issued recently by the Defense Department's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, entitled "Report on the Historical Record of U.S. Government Involvement with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena."

To wit: Nothing out there. Nothing in some desert in New Mexico. The AARO, given full funding by Congress to do its job, concluded that most sitings were simply "misidentification" and, contrary to recent whistleblower claims, it "found no empirical evidence for claims that the USG and private companies have been reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology."

Well " not so fast. I'm not a UFO fanatic or a conspiracy theorist, but I do believe the odds favor some form of life elsewhere in the universe and I know it's risky business blindly accepting a report by a government agency summarily dismissing allegations against other segments of the same department.

Also, I know that there were no weapons of mass destruction buried in Iraq, the U.S. did secretly buy weapons from Iran to arm Nicaraguan rebels and it's still a bit sketchy on whether North Vietnamese ships really attacked U.S. Navy warships in the Gulf of Tonkin, thrusting the U.S. fully into the war in Vietnam.

The point? The Defense Department investigating the Defense Department on a matter of wide public interest and controversy is probably not the best way to resolve long-standing questions.

The mere fact that the government stopped referring to UFOs as UFOs and started calling them UAPs, unidentified aerial phenomena, suggests an effort to distance from easier public understanding of the topic. Give it a serious sounding name, suggesting all the other UFO stuff is just Hollywood making money. Most of the world will probably still refer to the balloons, satellites and other objects as UFOs, regardless.

The report was requested by Congress after numerous reports by Navy pilots and other military personnel regarding the sighting of strange objects in the sky and reports from former Defense Department employees of some technology, not of this planet, being secretly reverse-engineered by the government and private companies.

Next Page  1  |  2

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers.
 

Tell A Friend