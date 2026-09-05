Peeping at the near future

World oil reserves are dwindling every day notwithstanding Trump's reassuring statements. This means oil prices will rise in the not-too-distant future, pushing inflation and interest rates up, economic growth and foreign trade down. Trade surpluses which finance the United States's budget and trade deficits, will drop. This will push interest rates further up, aggravating the economic slowdown. At some point, the American AI bubble will burst"

Japan whose economy is fragile, feels the pain. The yen is collapsing. The United States, due to its excessive indebtedness, is not in a position to rescue it directly. It has to resort to a gimmick - a swap deal - which fooled no one, least of all the bond market. The U.S. used the same swap deal a few months ago to rescue the U.A.E., and will most likely using it again in the near future to rescue Saudi Arabia. The yen debacle adds to the incoming oil/economic crisis which will transmute into a global depression. Gold is going up and up which means the dollar is going down and down...

Not only, the United States is not doing anything to prevent the forthcoming economic crisis, it is pouring gasoline on the fire. It could re-start negotiations with Iran with the objective of reopening the Strait. Instead, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent plants to bankrupt Iran economically by imposing sanctions on any country dealing with Iran" including China. China? China which (still) delivers rare earth materials to the United States, indispensable to its industry. What will Trump tell Xi Jinping on September 24 in Washington? " Bessent also wants to build pipelines to short cut Iran. Doesn't he know that pipelines are costly to build and easy to destroy? Joe Biden blew up North Stream II. In September, Congress is likely to vote for the Lindsey O. Graham Act imposing sanctions on India and" China for buying Russian oil. Donald Trump is considering using tactical nuclear weapon to silence Iran once and for all! He is also adding Canada to his enemy list through a new trade war which will damage the" US economy! You can't make this up.

Losing the war in Ukraine and in Iran, the West is desperate to find an issue - an "off-ramp" in Washington jargon - to the mess it created. Its solution is to play dangerous games. The explosions at the EMCO arms plant in Bulgaria and at the KNDS Ammo plant in Italy - unofficially attributed to Russia - bear the hallmarks of MI6/CIA false flags. False flags and disinformation campaigns are dangerous tools. Children should not play with matches.

Rather than prepare for the future, illiterate Donald Trump is happy with the way the stock market is going - this is his most favorite yardstick in economy. Indeed, the S&P and Dow Jones are up and up" as they were in October 1929" At the moment, the White House's goal, overshadowing all others, is the midterm elections in the vein hope of winning on November 3rd. Consequently, to hide how unstable and dangerous the domestic and international situation really is, Washington is resorting to its most favorite trick in cahoots with the MSM: lying, propagandizing, hiding the truth to American voters.

Many Americans (and Europeans) are going to be very angry when winter comes... When they understand they have been grossly misled, and face high gasoline prices (rationing?), food shortages, unemployment, cold homes, and a most unstable political situation worldwide. Question: Considering Trump's state of mind (or health) will he be the next Hoover or Truman of our times or both?

Notes

1. Chinese Customs Data Reveal Deeper US Dependence on Chinese Rare Earths, June 11, 2026.

2. What now after losing the Iran war? Aug. 25, 2026.

3. He will Kill us all: Sachs Final Trump Warning for Americans on WW3, 23 Aug. 2026.