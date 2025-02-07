 
Peace with Iran and Palestine

John Scanlon
Canaan - One man, One vote 2025/01/31

I submit Israeli leaders want perpetual war to minimize the population of Palestinians in Israel-Palestine (1). This Gaza war has created more Hamas militants than they have killed, as planned. It may not be genocide, but it is certainly ethnic cleansing (2). Zionists helped lead us to join Britain in WWI in return for the Balfour Declaration. They lied us into the Iraq war and occupation destroying Iraq, as planned (3). They now want us to join them in an Iran War.

If Israel and/or the US attack Iran's nuclear sites, Iran's leaders will opt to make Iran a nuclear state for its own self protection from these two nuclear powers, as planned.

The primary reason Iran and Israel are enemies is Israel's refusal to recognize Palestinian rights.

If you support a two-state solution, why aren't we recognizing that second state of Palestine?

If you support a one state solution, why aren't we demanding Israelis give Palestinians the right to vote in this one state?

If you support the status quo, you do not support American ideals, you are not my fellow Americans, and you should not represent Americans.

Israelis have abrogated their right to self-determination by denying the right of self-determination to most Palestinians.

Where do you stand?

____________________________

1 Israeli leadership continue their tradition of trading Palestinian murderers and terrorists for hostages. They want their enemies able to continue fighting. Back in 2011, Israel traded 1,026 Palestinian prisoners including terrorists and murderers for one Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit. I said at the time it made perfect sense as Israeli leadership wanted unending war. One of those prisoners was Yehia Sinwar, the now deceased former head of Hamas in Gaza, who had been convicted of murdering two Israeli soldiers and four Palestinian collaborators.

John F Scanlon is a mere Irish-American and a former Marine. He has a BA in Business Economics from UC Santa Barbara, 4 years experience as a bank loan officer, 13 years experience as a bank examiner, and 70+ years of life experience.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend