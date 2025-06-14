 
Login/Register Login | Register
300 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Peace in an Authoritarian World

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Jason Sibert
Message Jason Sibert

Writer Syed Ahmed Ali Shah started his story, "Diplomacy, Not a War, Wins Peace and Sanity," with a straightforward but true statement, "In the very critical times, every nation must not forget a simple truth: it is diplomacy that wins peace and sanity. Waging a war, especially between two nuclear states (India and Pakistan), is not a solution; it is a shortcut to a big catastrophe."

Shah went on to address the April 22 attack on tourists in Pahalgam, in which 26 innocent people were brutally killed. He criticized the way that India behaved in the crisis. Shah said: "The reaction by the Indian Modi regime to the attack has been fueled more by high emotional intensity and blind hatred than by evidence or reason. No viable facts and evidence have been produced that can link Pakistan to this terrorist attack, yet the Indian mainstream media and its political figures have rushed to assign blame. This is not the right approach to justice; it is more likely the display of Hindutva fascism that continues to infect Indian political and cultural spaces."

Modi and his BJP government have a history of unethically taking advantage of tragic situations to spread Hindu nationalism and repress dissent. A smooth sort of unfreedom defines life in India today. The increasingly controlled and biased Indian media amplifies the government's point. All right-wing groups blindly echo government propaganda. Their behavior goes beyond extreme bigotry and fanaticism. They are playing with fire in a region that cannot afford it.

Shah pointed out that Henry Kissinger, very controversial to many political groupings, once argued that foreign policy must balance diplomacy and military power. His doctrine of peace stresses the importance of calculated decisions that benefit all relevant players and maintain global stability. India has thrown all such wisdom into the trash. Its actions are not measured or strategic; they are driven by extreme hate and political ambitions.

Shah suggested a plan for the India/Pakistan problem: "Any war between Pakistan and India would be suicidal. Both are nuclear powers, and any escalation could have consequences beyond control. No one, not even the superpowers, could stop the chain reaction of destruction such a war would unleash. It would not solve terrorism. It would only heighten the loss. Terrorism is an inevitable threat to every state and must be fought. But the strategy and method based on dialogue matter. War is not a surgical tool. It is a brute force that hurts civilians, destroys infrastructure, and destabilizes entire regions. The only vital path is through diplomacy and dialogue, as the US has done through mediation between Pakistan and India upon India's ceasefire request. Only with togetherness, sharing intelligence, and focusing on root causes can nations identify and eliminate terrorism."

The Treaty of Westphalia in 1648 ended the destructive Thirty Years' War between Protestant and Catholic states through negotiations, not weapons, as Shah stated. After the horrible destruction of the world wars, international leaders sat down to form institutions like the League of Nations and the United Nations to prevent future conflict. Peace did not come from bombs and bloodshed. It came from peace talks, treaties, and cooperation.

What Shad didn't cover, and must be covered, is the authoritarian nature of politics in Modi's India and in the US under President Donald Trump. Neither leader looks abroad for nations to invade; they don't have much interest in such projects. However, both are interested in demagoguing people in their respective countries who are seen as internal enemies, making foreign policy based on rules and diplomacy more difficult. When nations turn inward, it's hard to turn outward and de-escalate tensions with other countries. The US can do much good with its tremendous wealth and power, but the current political zeitgeist makes it hard. How do we build peace on principles like verifiable facts, justice, and mutual understanding in the current authoritarian political climate?

Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer of the Peace Economy Project

Rate It | View Ratings

Jason Sibert Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jason Sibert worked for the Suburban Journals in the St. Louis area as a staff writer for a decade. His work has been published in a variety of publications since then and he is currently the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.
Related Topic(s): Authoritarian Personality; Authoritarian Politics; Peace; Peace; Peace Activism; Peace Advocacy Activism; Peace On Earth; Peace Summit; Peace Talks; Peace_War; (more...) Peacekeepers; World Peace, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Starting a New Discussion

Arms Control and New START

Escape from Authoritarianism

On Geoeconomics, International Law, and Peace

Negotiations in the Ukraine War

Our Government, Democracy and World Order

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend