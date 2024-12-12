 
Most Popular Choices
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Peace Plans, Schmese Plans: Key Path to Ukraine Peace Long Ignored by All

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)

William Dunkerley
Stop Ukraine War
(Image by William Dunkerley)   Details   DMCA

Politico ran the headline, "Ukraine Peace Plans Galore".

Ukraine, Russia, and China each have a peace plan. Trump is developing one. The Alliance of Democracies has one. It looks a lot like Ukraine's plan at first glance.

There's talk of a Demilitarized Zone between Ukraine and Russia. There's also the suggestion of imposing a frozen conflict. They seem like an open invitation for continued stress between the countries, not real peace.

So, what's the ignored key path to peace I'm talking about?

The first step along that path involves adopting a strategy of honesty. That requires sharp awareness of a troubling situation. It is that the mainstream Ukraine narrative expressed by most of our politicians is fabricated. Likewise are the stories reported by our media.

Instead of debunking all the falsehoods one by one I'll describe the truths that the false narratives ignore. They became apparent to me by closely following what actually happened during and after the revolution. Here's what I saw:

When in 2014 the Maidan revolutionaries took over by force, they cancelled Ukraine's democracy.

--They illegally chased the democratically elected president out of the country, falsely claiming he was impeached. But on close examination he wasn't. The United States has admitted that. A Ukrainian official also confirmed it to me personally. No impeachment. No resignation, either.

--The revolutionaries threw out the democratically promulgated constitution and replaced it with an old one that the legitimate Supreme Court had previously declared unconstitutional.

--They began to rule as militant, self-appointed, unelected leaders of a new, non-democratic state.

--They showed early intentions of drastically altering what had been successfully a Ukrainian-Russian multilingual state. That actually played out in later overt initiatives to linguistically and culturally cleanse things Russian from the new Ukrainian state. That brought about the oppression of Ukraine's significant Russian minority population.

Most areas of Ukraine accepted all that as a fait accompli. Two did not: Crimea and Donbas. (Donbas consists of the areas known as Donetsk and Luhansk.)

Both Crimea and Donbas rejected the loss of democracy and also the unelected revolutionary leaders that caused it. Crimea and Donbas each declared their respective independence.

In response, the revolutionaries launched a hostile attack. They waged war on what was by then the independent area of Donbas. The intent was apparently to capture it by force.

They didn't attack Crimea, however.

William Dunkerley is a media business analyst, international development and change strategist, and author of numerous books, monographs, and articles.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend