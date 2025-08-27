Has America ever really had a peace movement?

Yes, there was an anti-war movement in the late 60s, early 70s.

But it was an anti-war movement specific to one particular war.

The Vietnam War.

Why?

Because young people -- I was the perfect age and in the thick of it -- didn't want to get blown away in some rice paddy in a country in Asia they could barely find on a map. It was survival.

Demonstrate.

Burn your draft cards.

Stay alive!

To be for peace in principle means you are values-driven.

But Americans for the most part are results-driven.

Get the job done. Get the job done right. Miller time.

Which troublingly is a short leap to the ends justify the means. To see how that works out, just ask the survivors of Dresden, Hiroshima, Nagasaki.

Ask the citizens of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Kosovo, Yemen, Gaza.

Get the job done. Get it done right. Watch the Super Bowl.

Peace is a warm and fuzzy idea. It's something you can wriggle right up to, get all friendly, pinch its cute little cheeks, coddle it like a newborn, smile for the camera.

Yes, peace is really awesome!

As long as you don't have to be peaceful.

Therein lies the conundrum.

America likes to kick ass! It's our way or the highway.

It's our way or you better head for a bomb shelter, mofo!

America is tough. You know where America stands.

America wears its temperament on its sleeve.

It open-carries its guns ... fair warning.

Don't even think about it! Mess with me and you're dead meat!

Doesn't exactly sound like fertile ground for a peace movement, eh?

However, peace signs are great!

Simple and attractive.

Makes a great tattoo.

Charm bracelet. Bumper sticker.

They're compact, symmetrical.

Blend in nicely anywhere.

OH YEAH! PEACE, BROTHER!



[ This is an excerpt from my upcoming book: "America's Hijacked Peace Dividend". Look for it late October at fine bookstores and online outlets worldwide! ]