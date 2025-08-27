 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds      

Peace?

By   1 comment

John Rachel
(Image by John Rachel)   Details   DMCA

Has America ever really had a peace movement?

Yes, there was an anti-war movement in the late 60s, early 70s.

But it was an anti-war movement specific to one particular war.

The Vietnam War.

Why?

Because young people -- I was the perfect age and in the thick of it -- didn't want to get blown away in some rice paddy in a country in Asia they could barely find on a map. It was survival.

Demonstrate.

Burn your draft cards.

Stay alive!

To be for peace in principle means you are values-driven.

But Americans for the most part are results-driven.

Get the job done. Get the job done right. Miller time.

Which troublingly is a short leap to the ends justify the means. To see how that works out, just ask the survivors of Dresden, Hiroshima, Nagasaki.

Ask the citizens of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Kosovo, Yemen, Gaza.

Get the job done. Get it done right. Watch the Super Bowl.

Peace is a warm and fuzzy idea. It's something you can wriggle right up to, get all friendly, pinch its cute little cheeks, coddle it like a newborn, smile for the camera.

Yes, peace is really awesome!

As long as you don't have to be peaceful.

Therein lies the conundrum.

America likes to kick ass! It's our way or the highway.

It's our way or you better head for a bomb shelter, mofo!

America is tough. You know where America stands.

America wears its temperament on its sleeve.

It open-carries its guns ... fair warning.

Don't even think about it! Mess with me and you're dead meat!

Doesn't exactly sound like fertile ground for a peace movement, eh?

However, peace signs are great!

Simple and attractive.

Makes a great tattoo.

Charm bracelet. Bumper sticker.

They're compact, symmetrical.

Blend in nicely anywhere.

OH YEAH! PEACE, BROTHER!

Free Download Of Peace Sign Icon Clipart
Free Download Of Peace Sign Icon Clipart
(Image by Free Icons Png)   Details   DMCA

[ This is an excerpt from my upcoming book: "America's Hijacked Peace Dividend". Look for it late October at fine bookstores and online outlets worldwide! ]

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written ten novels and six political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets. Since leaving (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Peace; Peace; Peace Activism; Peace Advocacy Activism; Peace And Freedom; Peace On Earth; Peace_War; Super Bowl; Vietnam War, Add Tags

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

John Rachel

