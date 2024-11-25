 
Login/Register Login | Register
226 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/25/24

Peace Decides Elections

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

David Swanson
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (137 fans)

The United States just held a presidential election between two pro-war, militarist candidates, each of whom could have been expected to shift yet more funding into war preparations, to arm the genocide in Palestine, and to wage and threaten war with abandon. And yet peace was, as it often is, a deciding factor.

Many voters demanding peace were otherwise inclined to vote for Kamala Harris. Had she simply committed to ceasing to illegally arm just one war, she probably would have won.

Many voters demanding peace squinted their eyes hard enough to see peace in Donald Trump. Had he not mixed peace along with war into his word salad, he probably would have lost.

A poll published in May suggested that voters in swing states would be significantly more likely to vote for then-candidate Biden were he to embargo arms to Israel. A second poll from August showed the same (minus Biden). A third poll from September showed the same (for Harris).

Peace is far from the only factor that swung this election, and many other elections. Numerous other obvious ways to win or lose could be examined. But it is interesting how resilient peace is as a determining factor no matter how little discussed by candidates and corporate pundits.

In 2020 Trump lost after refusing to end the war on Afghanistan to a Joe Biden promising to do so and pretending he hadn't led the charge for the war on Iraq.

In 2016 a peace-preaching Trump beat out a Hillary Clinton popularly understood to be simply drooling for more wars. Polling in swing states showed that military families opposed to more wars from Clinton made the difference -- as did many other factors, any one of which could easily have changed the result.

In 2012, as in 2008, Obama sold himself as a peace candidate, the facts notwithstanding, and he defeated pro-war candidates including, in 2008, the most pro-war candidate we've seen, John McCain.

In 2000 George W. Bush campaigned against "nation-building", and the Supreme Court stole the election for him, but in 2004 he campaigned against a candidate in John Kerry who both supported and opposed Bush's warmaking. Peace voters had no one to vote for.

In 2006, however, peace voters gave the Democrats both houses of Congress, with ending the war on Iraq the top motivation in exit polls. The Democrats immediately escalated the war on Iraq, sending peace advocates into the despair that opened them up to fantasizing about Obama two years later.

As you go back through the years of U.S. elections, peace is prominent. Kamala Harris pulled a Hubert Humphrey, choosing loss over peace, but Humphrey got there first. Nixon won pretending to be for peace, on the model of Lyndon Johnson and Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Roosevelt.

"Elect me for more wars" has never worked.

"Elect me for peace" has worked many times -- including for many a warmonger.

If people could vote directly on public policy, the world would be a much more peaceful place.

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Iraq; Israel, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

The Question of a Ukraine Agreement Is Not a Question

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend