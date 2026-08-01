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Positive News    H4'ed 8/1/26  

Paul Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Gould and Monika Wiesak discuss the History and Significance of JFK on Reality with Bruce de

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JFK's assassination divides American history and might be its point, as Jesus' crucifixion, real or mythical, divides Western history and might be its point. Both lived with love and courage, inspiring many to transcend the fear and cowardice of childhood.

View the interview HERE and listen HERE

Paul Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Gould and Monika Wiesak discuss the History and Significance of JFK
Paul Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Gould and Monika Wiesak discuss the History and Significance of JFK
(Image by Reality with Bruce de Torres)   Details   DMCA

View the interview HERE and listen HERE

Monika Wiesak wrote AMERICA'S LAST PRESIDENT: What the World Lost When It Lost JFK a book about his murder and character assassination. Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are co-authors of a memoir series titled VALEDICTION: Three Nights of Desmond and VALEDICTION: Resurrection with a focus on the JFK's Fitzgerald legacy going back 1000 years. They make the case that JFK's murder was, among other things, revenge against the Catholics by the descendants of the Knights Templar. They inspired TrineDay's monthly Roundtables, which explore JFK's vision for peace and the need for economic justice. Read the Nov 17, 2023 Dallas Convention Speech, The Deep Answers to JFK's assassination are hidden in the Mystical-- A Fitzgerald's Revelation presented by Paul Fitzgerald HERE View the Nov 20, 2025 Dallas JFK Convention Speech, Dr. John Dee Queen Elizabeth I Master Spy 007 and Wizard behind the JFK Assassination presented by Paul Fitzgerald 11/20/2025 HERE Learn more at www.Valediction.net.

View the interview HERE and listen HERE

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Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are the authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire and The Voice,a novel. Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, a husband (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Catholic; JFK; Knight; Murder; Revenge, Add Tags

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