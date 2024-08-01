 
Login/Register Login | Register
320 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Passing the Torch: Saving Democracy

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment, 2 series

Bob Passi
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Passing the Torch

Saving Democracy

Statue of Liberty (2)
Statue of Liberty (2)
(Image by murphydean from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The torch of American democracy has been carried and kept burning for nearly 250 years by those who have served this nation within the government; some perhaps more nobly than others, but all kept the flame burning. The elected president has always been the most important torch bearer, and each president has passed the torch on to each newly elected president over those years. And for that we are all grateful. Joe Biden has spent most of his adult life serving the nation within Congress and then in the executive branch as Vice President and recently as President. His contributions have been supportive of democracy and in service to the citizens of this nation. His legacy is a proud one.

President Biden

President Biden has served well as a standard bearer, not only for this nation, but also for the Democratic Party. He recognized that it was time to hand the campaign torch off to someone else, in this case his Vice President, Kamala Harris, to lead that Democratic Party effectively in this election year and thereafter, potentially, in the Presidency. In the process he has removed the issue of his long-term health and, to some degree, the taint of legal issues, i.e. the Hunter Biden Case, from any kind of equivalency with the Trump legal issues. He also knew he had serious unfinished business to attend to, namely, to protect the nation from the potential threats to American democracy after the recent Supreme Court ruling about presidential immunity.

Kamala Harris

The candidacy of Kamala Harris will not only require the Republican Party to refocus and recalibrate their campaign, but it will also allow the Democrats to focus more clearly on the domestic issues at the very heart of the upcoming elections. This, of course, includes the potential threats to the democratic principles which have been the hallmark of the nation. Such threats are not only voiced by Donald Trump but are also at the heart of so much of the now infamous Project 2025 that proposes to restructure the nation based on very undemocratic and alien principles of governance.

Supreme Court-Presidential Immunity Ruling

The recent Supreme Court ruling expanding the immunity of a sitting president, shielding him from much of what, in the past, may have been seen to constitute the "high crimes and misdemeanors" that might have led to impeachment. This, by itself, has redefined and greatly expanded the power of the Executive Branch and the Presidency, far beyond anything in the past. This has replaced the "balance of powers" inherent in the democratic structure of our governance, with a very powerful executive branch, far outweighing the other two branches, and putting nearly all the final power in the hands of a sitting president, should he/she decide to use it. This potentially is a government serving at the pleasure of a sitting president, a very frightening proposition in what, up to now, has been a democracy.

It is hard not to see this recent ruling as clearly supporting and favoring the views of Donald Trump regarding immunity within his presidency. This ruling of the overwhelming power of the presidency would allow any of his actions while president to be seen as being above restraint or reproach, including his support of the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol and his attempts to declare the 2020 election a fraud. One can only wonder what might be in store for this nation in any second Donald Trump presidency.

The Catch

However, the Supreme Court, even with its powerful conservative majority, including several Trump appointees, miscalculated. The Court forgot that, from the moment it made the ruling, it gave all that expanded power to any sitting president. This means that President Biden now has those expanded powers at his disposal for the next six months to establish ways to prevent any future abuses of those powers that would undermine American democracy. He has time to safeguard democracy and save the American legacy.

This passing of the campaign torch to his Vice President, Kamala Harris, allows the President to use all his time and energy to focus the last months of his presidency on shoring up the democratic traditions of the nation and finishing his legacy of serving the citizens of this nation in fitting style. It also provides the Democratic Party an excellent opportunity to retain the presidency in the 2024 election.

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Democracy; Democracy For America; Democracy History; Democracy In Action; Democracy Now; Saving The American Republic, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Democracy in America"

Serving the Nation-Saving Democracy: The Next 6 Months of the Biden Presidency (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/19/2024
Immunity, SCOTUS Says: Saving American Democracy (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/10/2024
Saving the 2024 Election: A Silver-Lining Solution (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/03/2024
View All 107 Articles in "Democracy in America"
Series: "Sustainable Sanity"

Serving the Nation-Saving Democracy: The Next 6 Months of the Biden Presidency (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/19/2024
Immunity, SCOTUS Says: Saving American Democracy (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/10/2024
Saving the 2024 Election: A Silver-Lining Solution (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/03/2024
View All 74 Articles in "Sustainable Sanity"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Human Race

The History of Busy-ness

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 2 fans, 121 articles, 213 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

There is unfinished work for President Biden to do to secure democracy for the future while passing the campaign for the presidency on to a younger Kamala Harris.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 1, 2024 at 3:12:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend