Parasites (poem)

Parasites
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
I.
First it was shock and awe
Rock the casbah
Then mission accomplished
Then mass migrations
Then the stillbirth of nations
Brought on by dangerous men
At war with human being.
Diasporas everywhere.
Nomadland?
We run from them like bewildered beasts.
See how we run.
.
stills from Terminator 2
(Image by screenrant) Details DMCA
II.
Where did these evil cretins come from?
Alpha Centauri?
The Pentagon finally fessed up
Said looks like aliens are among us
Released photos to the ny times
That got lapped up like pap.
Did Cain return, Satan's kid,
Not content with f*cking up our Eden?
Now looking to subjugate
With molten T2 cops. Enforcers
Of the regime, our minds
The final frontier, infested
With psychopathic parasites
Feeding off and on our thoughts
Like some Octavia Butler tale
Gone horribly wrong,
Blood Children.
.
III.
Reputation.
Cold calls to strangers.
Intentional derangers.
No accountability.
Like max secure lifers
Who will never know a woman again,
Sizing up the fish
For some opportuna sex:
Shhhhhhhhhhhhhh.
.
So many questions.
So little time
Before the execution.
It's a full fuller moon
And like Dylan once sang
They're coming
To round up everybody
Who knows more than they do.
Population control.
.
IV.
Do you know
Where you are tonight?
What your digits have been up to?
.
Have you heard
Your kennelheads barking
Mad at the moon delight
In the end of man?
.
Or have I like Nietzsche's tightrope walker
come too soon
again?