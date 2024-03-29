 
Login/Register Login | Register
44 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H3'ed 3/29/24

Parasites (poem)

By   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

'Parasite Brain'
'Parasite Brain'
(Image by james fischer)   Details   DMCA

Parasites

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

I.

First it was shock and awe

Rock the casbah

Then mission accomplished

Then mass migrations

Then the stillbirth of nations

Brought on by dangerous men

At war with human being.

Diasporas everywhere.

Nomadland?

We run from them like bewildered beasts.

See how we run.

.

stills from Terminator 2
stills from Terminator 2
(Image by screenrant)   Details   DMCA

II.

Where did these evil cretins come from?

Alpha Centauri?

The Pentagon finally fessed up

Said looks like aliens are among us

Released photos to the ny times

That got lapped up like pap.

Did Cain return, Satan's kid,

Not content with f*cking up our Eden?

Now looking to subjugate

With molten T2 cops. Enforcers

Of the regime, our minds

The final frontier, infested

With psychopathic parasites

Feeding off and on our thoughts

Like some Octavia Butler tale

Gone horribly wrong,

Blood Children.

.

cover Highway 61 Revisited by Bob Dylan
cover Highway 61 Revisited by Bob Dylan
(Image by Columbia)   Details   DMCA

III.

Reputation.

Cold calls to strangers.

Intentional derangers.

No accountability.

Like max secure lifers

Who will never know a woman again,

Sizing up the fish

For some opportuna sex:

Shhhhhhhhhhhhhh.

.

So many questions.

So little time

Before the execution.

It's a full fuller moon

And like Dylan once sang

They're coming

To round up everybody

Who knows more than they do.

Population control.

.

cover Thus Spoke Zarathusra by Fritz Nietzcshe
cover Thus Spoke Zarathusra by Fritz Nietzcshe
(Image by Penguin)   Details   DMCA

IV.

Do you know

Where you are tonight?

What your digits have been up to?

.

Have you heard

Your kennelheads barking

Mad at the moon delight

In the end of man?

.

Or have I like Nietzsche's tightrope walker

come too soon

again?

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s): Future; Parasites; Poem; Worry, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend