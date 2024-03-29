Parasites (poem)

Life Arts 3/29/2024 at 8:09 AM EDT H3'ed 3/29/24



'Parasite Brain'

Parasites

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



I.

First it was shock and awe

Rock the casbah

Then mission accomplished

Then mass migrations

Then the stillbirth of nations

Brought on by dangerous men

At war with human being.

Diasporas everywhere.

Nomadland?

We run from them like bewildered beasts.

See how we run.

.





stills from Terminator 2

II.

Where did these evil cretins come from?

Alpha Centauri?

The Pentagon finally fessed up

Said looks like aliens are among us

Released photos to the ny times

That got lapped up like pap.

Did Cain return, Satan's kid,

Not content with f*cking up our Eden?

Now looking to subjugate

With molten T2 cops. Enforcers

Of the regime, our minds

The final frontier, infested

With psychopathic parasites

Feeding off and on our thoughts

Like some Octavia Butler tale

Gone horribly wrong,

Blood Children.

.





cover Highway 61 Revisited by Bob Dylan

III.

Reputation.

Cold calls to strangers.

Intentional derangers.

No accountability.

Like max secure lifers

Who will never know a woman again,

Sizing up the fish

For some opportuna sex:

Shhhhhhhhhhhhhh.

.



So many questions.

So little time

Before the execution.

It's a full fuller moon

And like Dylan once sang

They're coming

To round up everybody

Who knows more than they do.

Population control.

.





cover Thus Spoke Zarathusra by Fritz Nietzcshe

IV.

Do you know

Where you are tonight?

What your digits have been up to?

.



Have you heard

Your kennelheads barking

Mad at the moon delight

In the end of man?

.



Or have I like Nietzsche's tightrope walker

come too soon

again?