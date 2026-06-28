Palestinian unity necessary to achieve liberation from Israeli occupation

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Israel is now exposed for genocide and the illegal occupation of Palestine. Social media has caused a huge change in the American and Western view of Israel. In the years prior to the internet, Israel was called an ally of the West, and the only democracy in the Middle East.

After the crushing attack on Gaza, leaving at least 70,000 dead, and hundreds of thousands missing and injured, the images and reports pouring across the screens of Westerners changed their image of Israel.

Now, Israel is humiliated and seen as a corrupt Apartheid regime and colonial power. Social media is flooded with posts by influencers criticizing Israeli crimes and policies.

Ariel Sharon said he didn't fear an Arab uprising to defeat Israel, but his only fear was a change in the relationship between America and Israel. He feared that should the relationship break, Israel would disappear.

Sharon's worst fear might be realized, as President Trump told Prime Minister Netanyahu recently, "If you don't stop, you will be on your own."

It would seem to be the perfect time for Palestinians to present a single, unified plan for their liberation. But, their leadership is divided by geography and ideologies.

The PLO and Fatah, which dominate the Palestinian Authority (PA), are seeking international recognition and the two-state solution. However, the PA are widely regarded as corrupt and not representing all the people.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad seek to liberate Palestine through armed resistance. Many Palestinians feel Hamas caused the huge Israeli response by including Israeli civilians in the attack of October 7.

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanction movement (BDS) seek the right of return for refugees, and equal rights for Palestinians through non-violence.

"Israeli-Zionist settler colonialism and Israeli domination over Palestinians can only end with decolonization and liberation of Palestine, from the river to the sea," according to Lana Tatour is a lecturer in development at the School of Social Sciences at the University of New South Wales Sydney, Australia.

The future of Palestine depends on bringing all Palestinians under a unified plan for freedom and liberation. A totally new leadership body must be instituted.

Israel will continue its project of colonization, occupation, dispossession, and ethnic cleansing as long as America allows it. Public pressure does change things in America: it got the Vietnam war ended.

Journalist and political commentator Steven Sahiounie interviewed Ahmed Miqdad, a Palestinian poet and activist from Gaza.

1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): Israel has issued statements concerning Christian holy sites in the West Bank. Will Western Christians remain silent while their sacred heritage sites are being lost?

Ahmed Miqdad (AM): Israeli violations against Christians in Palestine began long ago and continue to this day. In fact, attacks against Christians and Christian sites have intensified. Despite this, Western governments and decision-makers have largely remained silent regarding what is happening to Christians. While there have been some responses from Christian communities in the West, these efforts have not reached the level necessary to stop or put an end to these violations.

2. SS: The resistance movement has sought to draw attention to the harsh military occupation of Palestine since 1948. Is it not time to end all armed resistance groups in Palestine and the region through the implementation of a two-state solution?

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