Palestine shames many, honors many

Palestine Shames Many



Gaza, O Gaza, your lessons are plain,

You strip the masks from faces of the vain.

Through suffering deep and martyrs last breath,

You shame the merchants of war, racism, and death.

You shame the rulers who sell their souls,

To blackmail masters with greedy goals.

You shame the masses who look away,

While childrens blood cries out each day.

You shame the ruthless profiteers of war,

The Arab kings groveling at empires door.

From Riyadhs crown to Emirates sand,

Puppet states carved by a foreign hand.

You shame false leaders with seats and gold,

Who broke the cause, who bartered, sold.

You shame the pious who chant in prayer,

Yet commit the sins and show no care

You shame the secular who preach of right,

Yet back the killers, or hide from sight.

Palestines suffering lights the flame,

Exposing evil, calling it by name.

O land of martyrs, you may stand accused,

Yet, it is the callous world which refused.

To see twenty thousand children whose souls implore

They shame all collaborators and the silenced forevermore.

Palestine Honors Many



Palestine honors the slain,

From Jesus nailed to Gaza's pain.

From those who bled on Calvarys tree,

To babes maimed and killed for the world to see.

It honors the brave who give their breath,

Who faced oppression, who mocked death.

Who fight the tyrant, resist the chains,

Against apartheid & empires gains.

It honors the fighters, the bold, the true,

Who battle so evil wont master you.

It honors the rebels in every form,

who boycott, protest, or face the storm.

It honors the ones who bring us light,

Who stand for justice, who dare to fight.

From nations countless, they march, send the call

Refusing silence and won't let Gaza fall.

It honors each action, both small and grand,

A ship sailing, a voice, a banner, a helping hand.

It honors the children, both scarred and martyred dead,

and the maimed, the living, the hungry, by faith fed.

Palestine honors its friends anew,

Palestine respects all - and that means you.

From the river to the sea

Palestine and humanity will be free.



Palestine honoring Jane Goodall who died age 91 and who had spoken out against the atrocities. Her work inspired millions and not just biologists like me. She made observations on chimpanzee behaviour that helped understand human behavior. She noted that the most successful chimp leaders were gentle, caring and familial. Males that tried to rule by asserting their dominance through violence, tyranny and threat did not last. Here is her take on Donald Trump.

Palestine honors the hundreds on board the humanitarian ships and thousand who donated. They brought honor to humanity and shed light on the atrocity. Protests broke out in many cities around the world on Wednesday night after the ships were pirated and the peace activists kidnapped by Israeli terrorists (my friend calls them IOFucks). In response to the attack on the flotilla, Italys two largest labor unions announced a nationwide general strike for Friday covering all public and private sectors.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

